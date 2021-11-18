A visit to Clyde’s

The other Tuesday my wife and I had some business in Moore Co around Robbins N.C. It was around five p.m., our business taken care of, we were driving out from Robbins. As we got to Hwy. 24/27 we decided to turn east toward Carthage and visit our good friend Clyde Maness down at Maness Pottery and Music Barn located on Hwy. 24/27 between Robbins and Carthage.

Clyde started his family business some forty years ago at this same spot. He and his family would dig certain types of clay that was located in the creek bank where his shop is today. This clay was used to make all types of beautiful handmade pottery which they sold and still display.

Over the years Clyde’s family always came first but his love for Bluegrass and old country music ran a close second. Why he’d clean out his shop and host dances along with live music. The event grew so much that Clyde added on to the back of his shop and put in a stage and plenty of room for people to sit or dance.

Clyde’s love for music has brought him in close contact with some of the top acts in Bluegrass and Country music. He’s got pictures all over the walls taken of him and the celebrities.

As soon as you go in the door at Clyde’s you will sense the downhome atmosphere. Everybody is welcome there as long as you behave yourself. People come from far and wide and bring food to share for the big supper that starts about five p.m. Folks, I can attest to the fact that this is some of the best cooking I ever ate with southern food like pinto beans, homemade tater salad, deviled eggs and of course several pones of homemade cornbread, plus desserts.

While people finish their meal, the musicians and singers get together in jam sessions and practice for their time on stage which starts around six p.m.

As the time goes by and people get off from work, the front of the shop gets crowded so people just move in the backroom where the stage is. There right above the stage hangs large pictures of Lester Flat, Ernest Tubb and the Father of Bluegrass, Mr. Bill Monroe. Old banjos, guitars and farm equipment hang on the walls while flags from just about every state in the Union adorn the room.

The house band usually starts things off with some good old Bluegrass gospel and old time favorites like “Crying my Heart out over you.” That night Mr. Leroy Hayes and Mrs. Jody Honeycutt, from Richmond Co. was playing their guitars and banjo with the group; sounding mighty good I might add.

After about thirty minutes another band took their turn on stage. The band was The New Salt Creek Band featuring two Richmond County folks, Mr. Tony Warner on the banjo and his wife Faye on her bass fiddle. The band played songs like “Bringing Mary Home,” “Sweet Blue eyed Darling,” “Falling Leaves” and also kept the cloggers on their feet with tunes like “Fireball Mail.” As the bands changed around, people slipped out to the dining area and ate a piece of pie or cake while sipping on a cup of hot coffee.

Others just stood around the old woodstove and told tales or sat and played card games while just enjoying the night.

The next band on stage that night was Scotland County’s own Danny Pate and the Red Bluff Ramblers. Danny and the band did some tear jerkers by James King like “Echo Mountain,” “Thirty Years of Farming” and “Bed by the Window.” All are great songs that tell stories, why if’n these songs don’t bring a tear to your eyes you just ain’t listening. Some lady in the audience hollered out, “please play some happy songs” which they did with “Sweet Molly Rose” and other dancing tunes.

As we had about a forty-five minute drive back home, we left about nine p.m. but before we walked out the door we listened in on a jam session that featured Mr. Bob Dodson, who works at the Hamlet Hardware in Hamlet N.C. Bob was a playing away on his D-18 Martin guitar which was sounding mighty fine.

We couldn’t leave before brother Clyde had to tell me one of his stories. Now I don’t know whether it all happened the way he told it but it was a mighty good story. I shook Clyde’s hand and he padded me on the back and said,” Ya’ll come back now you hear.”

Folks, I would strongly recommend that if you have never been to Maness Music Barn on Hwy. 24/27 that you take the trip one Tuesday night. The food and admission are free but they do take donations and if’n you go be sure and tell Ol ’Clyde that I sent you.