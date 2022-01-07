My most fun Christmas gift

I received many really nice gifts for Christmas — there was a computer keyboard with vintage typewriter keys that actually made the clacking sound; there was a rusty, homemade 1940s child’s truck named “The Happy Bus” that was allegedly made in the Appalachians; and there were several very desirable gift cards, mostly to restaurants.

And while I won’t say this one was my favorite, I will cautiously say it is the most fun.

It’s a laser-pointer.

Right up front, I should tell you it wasn’t part of my list to Santa, nor did I secretly bend his ear at the mall in between crying young’uns. I haven’t done that in … oh, at least a few years. Not getting a vintage 1969 Chevelle soured me on it.

When I pulled the small package from the toe of my Christmas stocking and unwrapped it, I feel sure I had a very puzzled look on my mug — while the rest of the family was grinning ear to ear.

Somehow, I hadn’t been made aware of what I would do with this gift.

But it quickly became evident the moment a battery was installed.

As soon as it was dark outside, I took the laser pointer and went outdoors. I wanted to see how far the red dot would go … but I was quickly sidetracked when the red dot hit a stop sign two blocks away — and just lit up the sign. Wow. From there, I just took aim at every stop sign I could see … even a couple I couldn’t see but still found.

But the real fun took place back inside.

If you’ve paid attention to this space on a weekly basis, you will remember that we have four cats — each one an adoption, three that were displaced after the two hurricanes.

My granddaughter, who is often much smarter than I am, wondered how the cats would react to the laser pointer. So I let them sniff it. No reaction. Duh.

But when I hit the button and cast that red dot on the floor, the cats went hysterical as if they’d ingested a mound of catnip. Dragging that red dot along the floot, it was fun to watch as the cats tried to catch it, but taking the dot up the wall was crazy humorous. One — Wonky, from the first hurricane — reached new heights, jumping about 5 feet up the wall for the red dot as the others watched.

Obviously, this game lasted for what seemed hours — until my wife said we would give the cats heartattacks.

But before I could quit, I had to try one last thing. I stood at the far end of the hallway, with Wonky at the other end, and shot the dot right in front of him … dragging it down the floor while zigzagging it.

Wonky chased that dot down the hallway, shaking its head back and forth non-stop and doing a disco dance with his front paws as he went.

It was the show of all shows and had my granddaughter and I laughing uncontrollably. My wife even forgot about the heartattack thing … for a moment.

We had to stop for the night, but it’s a scene that has been recreated almost every evening since. And the cats, especially Wonky, haven’t disappointed us. But my wife has become less impressed with the humor and more insistent that we stop.

I suppose we’ll take aim at the stop signs again.

