There has never been a successful socialistic government

A study in 2018 by TIAA (Teachers Insurance and Annuity) and George Washington School of Business showed that the majority of millennials do not understand finances. Millennials as an age group are over 70 million US residents! I have heard it reported that Bernie Sanders and his Democratic Socialist views are very popular with this age group. Could this be due to their lack of financial literacy? The word “free” is very alluring. As we know and understand there is no “free”, someone has to pay for the service or product.

I recently read that the North Carolina State Board of Education has mandated a new requirement that would require students entering high school in the 2020-2021 school year to learn about finance literacy. I do not believe this change has received much publicity. Based on the above-mentioned study this appears to be a positive change for our students. Being financially literate is a weakness in this country with most age groups, not just the youth. We usually learn financial awareness from family members, through trial and error or the school of hard knocks.

As I understand the financial literacy course would require students to be taught:

– The true cost of credit

– Managing a credit card

– Borrowing money for large purchases

– Home mortgages

– Credit scores and credit reports

– Planning and paying for post-secondary education

– Other financial literacy issues

Having a financial literacy course mandatory in our high schools will hopefully better educate students in the area of finances. By having an education in this subject student can avoid the mistakes of getting in debt beyond their means. We constantly hear about college students and graduates that have accumulated student loans are drowning in debt. It appears these students and graduates were not literate in finances when signing their loan papers. Evidently, they did not understand the amount of debt they could manage.

Unfortunately, in education it seems for every positive there is an apparent negative due to the limited school hours per day. The negative with this NC mandate is the financial literacy class replaces a history course. History is a very important educational class for students to understand and learn from the past. An example: there has never been a successful socialistic government. It has been said that “those who do not learn history from the past are doomed to repeat it.”

Jim Johnston

Laurinburg