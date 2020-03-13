A heartfelt apology for the anger shown at meeting

I attended the Scotland County Commissioners meeting this past Monday night to listen to the public forum on Sheriff Ralph Kersey’s proposal that the commissioners make a resolution stating that Scotland County was a Second Amendment Sanctuary. I had taken no prepared notes, as I had not intended to speak.

However, I began to get angry as the public discussion for and against the sheriff’s proposal began to get out of control. Many of the supporters began to get loud and verbally aggressive (in the seating area).

Even though my anger had not subsided, I raised my hand to speak, as others had done at the invitation of the chairman of the commissioners. I spoke loudly and used curse words that were directed at the rowdy members of the audience. I did state during my angry rant that I was a gun owner and supporter of the Second Amendment.

I was particularly disturbed that the rowdy crowd had attempted to shut down a speaker who was a courageous high school student, a female of color, when she was alerted that her three minute time limit had expired. I recalled that other speakers had continued speaking a short time after being given the same notice.

I first wrote a letter to the editor stating that I would not apologize to those in attendance at the meeting, as I believed my anger and words were justified — though I did regret the language I used.

After a terrible dream, then reading the Our Daily Bread devotional and scripture for March 12 at about 2:45 a.m., I began to have a change of heart, mind and soul. One of the scriptures from the reading was Colossians 4:6, which states, “Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”

Therefore, I do now apologize for my angry words, and my curse words in particular, during that public meeting. I apologize to the commissioners and to all other persons in attendance at that meeting. I do hope and pray that all will accept my heartfelt apologies. I have also asked God to forgive me. Thank you.

Stephen Dickens

Laurinburg