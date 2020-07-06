This is my opinion, and mine only, of LGBTQ discrimination

I have no problem with gays and transgenders working in most jobs, but a person owning his/her own business should be able to hire whom they choose, without facing any discriminatory laws. If a person owning a business, based on his/her Christian beliefs doesn’t want to hire a homosexual, so be it. A person who started a business should be able to hire and fire anybody they choose.

I wouldn’t feel comfortable if my child or grandchild from kindergarten through middle school attended a school with homosexual or transgender teachers. It might be OK in high school since by then they would be more mature to know what is right and wrong. I definitely wouldn’t want any child to have a library class with a drag queen, but that’s how sick this LGBTQ movement has become.

A person who has a sex change is still the same as his/her original sex. They can mutilate their bodies if they want, but they are still the same sex as proven by DNA. Does anybody in their right mind want a male who has transgendered to a female to compete in female athletics? Most girls think this is unfair and wrong, and with good reason, because no matter what a man does to his body he is still a man. Also, why should insurance companies pay for this type of mutilation surgery and hormonal treatments? I would consider it the same as cosmetic surgery, and no insurance companies pay for cosmetic surgery just because someone wants to have it done. (There may be rare cases for cosmetic surgery where insurance companies pay.)

Laws may be made to permit homosexual marriages, but in the eyes of God they aren’t a bit more married than a man and his car. If you claim to be a Christian and believe in homosexual marriage, that is between you and God, but for the Christians who don’t believe in homosexual marriage, we shouldn’t have these laws crammed down our throats by the LGBTQ and other groups who are trying to pass it as natural and normal behavior.

Mike Johnson

Laurel Hill