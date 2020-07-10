A hearty thank-you to local parents and school officials

I have the honor of representing Scotland County Public Schools as cafeteria manager and, along with my colleagues, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the parents who allowed us to serve their children in this trying and difficult time.

While your children were engaged with remote learning, we took pride in providing nourishment to supplement the process. We are pleased to say it was an honor and privilege to serve all Scotland County families.

We have had a very dedicated staff that showed up for the mission to feed students, many never missing a day. We know that this was a challenge for Child Nutrition staff, as it was also a change for our students, parents and bus drivers. As we return to work each day, temperature checks are taken, and masks and gloves are worn by all staff, including bus drivers and bus monitors.

Some of our schools in the district were combined to better serve our students. These combinations were Laurel Hill and Carver; Spring Hill and Wagram; Scotland High, SEarCH and Sycamore; I. Ellis Johnson and South Scotland.

Many thanks go to Superintendent Ron Hargrave, Assistant Superintendent Cory Satterfield and PIO Meredith Bounds for the support given. It was always good to see you coming out top the school. We also thank all the Scotland County School Board members for stopping by our sites to check on us. And to those who rode the bus, a special expression of thanks goes to you.

As information and guidance from the state and local office flowed to the managers, we were supported by a great leadership team from R. Jacobs, B. Taylor and R. Priest. Your leadership did not go unnoticed.

After service over 400,000 meals, most being hot lunches, I would like to say to the Child Nutrition workers: you are essential and congratulations on a job well done.

Because of COVID-19, someone asked me what was it that keeps me going? I replied, “It was prayer. We prayed our way through it each day. We had faith that God would take care of our people because we were trying to do a good work and serve meals to our students. Knowing that God is a way-maker and a promise-keeper, this is what kept us safe, and this is what kept me going.”

Maudie Parsons

Manager

Laurel Hill Elementary

Cafeteria of the Year, 2019-20