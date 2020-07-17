ACP: Corporate boondoggle for profit at landowners’, ratepayers’ expense

In response to Mr. John Hood’s letter (re: the Atlantic Coast Pipeline): he demonstrates a lack of understanding the actual facts about the cancelled gas pipeline project, and he chooses to continue the old script of cheap gas coming via the ACP.

How was the ACP going to be paid for? It would be paid for by charging ratepayers for the building of the pipeline over some 10 years. It was demonstrated to the State Corporation Commission of Virginia that the gas coming from the ACP would cost at least $2 billion more than gas already available from the Transco Pipeline running to the similar regions.

According to the Department of Energy’s energy trends from 2020 to 2040, the ACP and MVP were not needed even when they were initially proposed. The country was already flooded with fracked gas and oil and had to shut down many fracking wells even before the pandemic.

The region was not desperate for additional gas, especially more expensive gas. And that does not even consider the many negative impacts of forcing an unneeded pipeline onto hundreds of landowners’ properties in three states against their will.

There is also have a whole list of health, safety, and land value negative impacts that we won’t get into here. But it’s great the Dominion and Duke came to their senses and canceled this corporate boondoggle for profit at the landowners’ and ratepayers’ expense.

Joseph Jeeva Abbate

Buckingham, Virginia