Writer: City should leave the Confederate Monument where it is

On Nov. 15, 1912, there was a dedication of the Confederate Monument honoring soldiers from our fair city who fought in a war that ended nearly 156 years ago.

Five generations have lived and died in that span of time with the sixth alive today.

Since 1912 this remembrance has peacefully stood watch over our town. I dare say any of the men in whose honor this monument was placed were slave owners. I believe these soldiers were like my friend (combat veteran, Vietnam, two years) drafted into service. And as my friend told me, “fighting was not for my country, nor for any grand ideal, it was for the men who were beside of me.”

Now the esteemed Scotland County Confederate Monument Committee, arrived (after months of who knows what) at a decision any bumpkin did fore know. With Scotland County being a Democrat Party stronghold, perhaps, Mr. McPhatter and the Committee would have chosen a different course had they stayed true to the history of the Democrat Party. That history being, the Democrat Party defended slavery, started the Civil War, opposed Reconstruction, founded the Klu Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetuated lynching and fought against the Civil Rights Acts of the 1950s and 1960s.

How many citizens take their daily ride by the monument and grumble? Are the malcontents simply following the “woke” crowd or can they think for themselves?

My vote is to leave the monument alone and learn from history.

Thank you for your time.

Gray Ammons

Laurinburg