The Bible strongly commends my choices

I read with sorrow Mr. Schmidt’s piece in The Exchange of July 7. While I shared his frustration with the restrictions placed on our worship during the pandemic, I could not share in his condemnation of those who were doing the best that they could to try to keep us safe and alive during the darkest days of Covid last year.

Leaving aside any argument as to the risks at that time of in-person worship we have the Christian’s responsibility not to exercise their freedom at the expense of others. Paul says it this way, “We who are strong have an obligation to bear with the failings of the weak, and not to please ourselves.” (Romans 15:1} When Paul speaks of the “weak” here, he speaks concerning those whose faith is not as strong as ours, not the physically weak. In First Corinthians Paul speaks even more clearly to the cost of not caring for the weak. “But take care that this right of yours does not somehow become a stumbling block to the weak. For if anyone sees you who have knowledge eating in an idol’s temple, will he not be encouraged, if his conscience is weak, to eat food offered to idols? And so by your knowledge this weak person is destroyed, the brother for whom Christ died.”

Whether we accept the science or not, even if we believe that our faith grants us freedom from this sort of regulation or not, our faith also commends to us choices that take into consideration the consciences of those who believe differently. If we demand the freedom to worship together “because of our faith in God” then those whose faith is not so strong will feel pressured to be there also, or be considered faithless. If they don’t go, they experience condemnation, if they go in spite of their consciences they condemn themselves. Paul would not have that.

And I just can’t quite put Governor Cooper in the same league with Nebuchadnezzar. He hasn’t asked me to bow down and worship a golden image of himself. All he did was try to keep me safe, and to keep safe those around me. Whether I agreed with his decision or not, I know he was doing the best he could with the information and faith that he had available to him. He merits our compassion, regardless of our position.

I think I understand Mr. Schmidt’s position with regard to our religious freedoms. After all, it is “for freedom that Christ has set us free.” No government can take that freedom away from me. But I can, for the sake of others, limit my exercise of that freedom. There is a compassionate reason to do what I’m being asked to do whether I agree or not, and the Bible strongly commends that choice.

Rev. Jeff Krantz

St. David’s Episcopal Church

Laurinburg