Local resident has his own list of hopes for the new year

While the group infamously known as “We, The Laurinburg Exchange” continues to write in circles to the detriment of the citizens it is supposed to serve, some Laurinburg citizens have hopes of their own:

— We first and foremost hope that Editor in Chief Curt Vincent will resign this year and that a suitable replacement who is more editorially impartial will be selected to report the news and not assert their toxic opinions.

— We hope that Regional Publisher Brian Bloom will make good on his promise of almost 3 years ago to bring paper boxes back to the Laurinburg area, not because we really want or need them, but mostly because we don’t appreciate broken promises (trust us, we have enough of that happening in the community as is).

— We hope that editors at The Laurinburg Exchange will begin offering us the cutting edge journalism that we were also promised a few years ago because of the aforementioned reasons.

— We hope that the Town Commissioners of East Laurinburg will reject this paper’s advice and to not accept the decision to have its town charter revoked if there are options to appeal such a decision. Keep fighting citizens, we are supporting you.

— We hope that the Town of Gibson will get its act together before they join the same circumstances that have befallen East Laurinburg. While we are at it, we cast shame on the three Town Commissioners: Josh Byrd, Eric Stubbs, and Margie Whitlock for attempting to sabotage a legitimate government process not once, but twice. An election in that town was held and leaders were chosen; therefore it’s time for results to be accepted and for the town to move forward.

— We hope that this year community leaders across Scotland County will step up and take a stance against the increasing prevalence of crime occurring here. For too long some Laurinburg City Council members and our beloved Mayor and “cheerleader” Jim Willis have sat on the sidelines and have ignored or downplayed the issue of crime while prioritizing their special interests. If these government leaders will not take the reigns in a time when it is needed, then citizens should consider new leaders.

— And we hope that this year brings growth to our community. We hope citizens find a renewed sense of belonging and engagement with their community as leaders come to the forefront to promote such an initiative.

Donald Anderson

Laurinburg