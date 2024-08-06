Under President Biden and Vice President Harris’ failed leadership, you have seen record-high inflation, skyrocketing energy prices, the worst border crisis in history, and your constitutional rights under attack. Since House Republicans took the majority nearly two years ago, we have worked tirelessly to undo the damage the Biden-Harris Administration’s policies have done and ensure a safer, freer, more prosperous future for you and your family.

We have passed historic legislation to unleash American energy independence and make life more affordable for you. The Biden-Harris Administration’s war on American energy has resulted in skyrocketing prices across the board. Unfortunately, instead of boosting production of domestic energy to lower prices, President Biden has continued to double down on his anti-energy policies.

Every day, you are paying more at the pump, at the grocery store, and for your electricity bills, leaving you struggling to make ends meet. House Republicans’ bill, the Lower Energy Costs Act, will make energy more affordable again by increasing domestic energy production, reforming our broken permitting process, and reversing President Biden’s anti-energy policies.

We have also taken action to combat the crisis at our border by passing the Secure the Border Act, the strongest border security package that Congress has ever considered. The Biden-Harris Administration’s open border policies have led to nearly 10 million illegal crossings and deadly fentanyl flowing into our communities. Too many innocent Americans, like Laken Riley, have been beaten, raped, and murdered at the hands of people here illegally.

A safe and secure nation needs a safe and secure border. Our legislation would reinstate the successful Trump-era border policies, strengthen our asylum laws, provide Border Patrol agents with more resources, and force the Biden Administration to restart construction of the border wall.

As your Congressman, I am focused on legislation that will safeguard your constitutionally-protected freedoms. I am proud to lead on multiple pieces of legislation, including H.R. 615, the Protecting Access for Hunters and Anglers Act, H.J.Res.44, a resolution to block the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ (ATF) unconstitutional pistol brace ban, and H.R. 5110, the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act, which became law on October 6, 2023. As the Biden Administration continues to try and target your Second Amendment rights, these common sense measures make clear your right to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.

This is only some of what House Republicans have accomplished to fulfill our promises and address the issues you face every day – but we’re not done working.

We are going to finish this Congress strong and continue pushing back against the Biden-Harris Administration’s extreme agenda that has crushed you and your family. We won’t stop fighting for solutions that protect your freedom, strengthen our economy, keep our communities safe, fix the crisis at the border, and help you and every American family succeed.

Until Next Time,

Richard Hudson

Member of Congress

Editor’s Note: The opinions expressed by the author of this column do not necessarily reflect the views of The Laurinburg Exchange.