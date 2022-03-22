No prep racing Friday and Saturday; Import Faceoff Sunday at The Rock

ROCKINGHAM – No prep racing has been called “a new drag racing phenomenon” but, in reality, the competition showcased in this weekend’s Dig or Die event at Rockingham Dragway isn’t really new at all.

If anything, it’s a throwback to the sport’s development in the 1950s and ‘60s when most events were run on abandoned or inactive airport runways on which racers were expected to adjust to prevailing conditions.

That’s the essence of No Prep racing. There’s no special attention given to the racing surface, no application of exotic traction compounds, no 30-minute long cleanup operations. As a result, the racing surface likely won’t be ideal throughout the event. Success is reserved for those who can best adapt.

The first of three such events at The Rock this season (a second is scheduled July 22-23 and another Dec. 2-3), Dig or Die features three racing classes: Big Tire, All Motor and True Street running on Friday with an initial round of the latter category kicking off the competition at 6 p.m. True Street class races to completion on Saturday at 1 p.m.

After two days of no prep racing, the track will revert to its customary configuration Sunday for the return of the Import Faceoff series featuring a professionally-judged car-truck-and-bike show, drag racing, model expo, burnout contest, drifting, a “low car limbo” contest for low riders, two-step competition and crank-it-up stereo contest.

Founded in 2001, Import Faceoff is the largest continually-operating national import show and race series in the country having paid out more than $3.7 million in cash and awards in the more than 500 events it has contested the last 21 years.

