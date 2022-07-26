Domenique Davis signed a contract with the Cincinnati Bengals of the NFL on Monday.

It was announced last week that Davis received tryouts with two NFL teams; one being the Pittsburgh Steelers, the other not confirmed at the time. but now known to be the Bengals.

Davis played in the USFL’s inaugural season, earlier this year, with the Houston Gamblers. While there, he put up 24 total tackles and four sacks in 10 games.

Davis is a 2014 graduate of Scotland High School and a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

