LAURINBURG – The Scotland men’s soccer team defeated the Seventy-First Falcons, 2-1, after a weather delay during halftime resulted in just one-half of play.

The rain tapered off just before the 6 p.m. kickoff Monday. But, with 16 seconds left during halftime, lightning struck in the distance, and the game was put into a 30-minute weather delay.

The game was, then, postponed after lightning continued throughout the delay. But, administrators from both schools decided to call the game a final.

If postponed, it would have been the second time since Aug. 15 that the weather affected the match.

The Fighting Scots gained some early momentum with a goal at the 32:22 mark by left midfielder, Jaeden Williams.

Seventy-First, then, tacked on a goal to even up the score at one a-piece.

But, with just 7:16 to go in the half, Chris White scored the eventual game-winning goal for the Scots.

The Scots men’s soccer team will be back in action Thursday evening when they host the Red Springs Red Devils at 7 p.m.

