LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots volleyball team (5-2) defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers (3-4), Thursday night, in four sets. The set scores were 17-25, 25-13, 25-21, and 25-18.

In the first set, the Lady Scots were down 14-8, before they used their first timeout of the night. Scotland would finish the set with some momentum, however.

In the second set, the push continued for the Lady Scots, as they would look comfortable and cruise through the set.

After starting the third set down 4-0, Scotland would come back and win, and would never look back in the fourth set.

Addison Johnson had 15 kills and three solo blocks.

Jenna Luquer would record 13 kills and three aces.

Lindsay Locklear had seven kills.

Madison Dixon tallied four aces.

Scotland had 14 errors in the first set, including service errors, which Lady Scots head coach, Adam Romaine, said they worked on in practice this week.

“We did two different service drills in practice (Wednesday). Worked serving in two spots and worked serving in different parts of the whole court,” he said.

But, despite the errors in the first set, the Lady Scots rebounded and were able to put together a trio of winning sets. When asked what he told his team after the first set, Romaine said that limiting mistakes was the key to winning.

“Let’s minimize our mistakes,” he said. “Let’s keep the ball on their side as much as we can and let them start making mistakes.”

And, the Lady Scots were able to do so, which Romaine broke down after the game

“We did minimize our overall service errors tonight,” he said. “But, the biggest thing we did clean up the best was our cover.”

After the win, Scotland moves to 2-0 in Sandhills Athletic Conference play. Romaine knows it’s a big deal to start out with these wins, as the SAC schedule gets tougher in the upcoming weeks.

“It helps the mentality. I told the girls, we can be one of those three (best teams in the SAC). We’ve just got to progress each week,” Romaine said.

The Lady Scots will continue SAC play on Tuesday, when they head to Cameron to face Union Pines High School. The game will begin at 6 p.m.

