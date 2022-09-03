The Scots front seven against the Marlboro County Bulldogs.

LAURINBURG – The Fighting Scots (1-2) dropped their home contest, Friday night, against the Marlboro County Bulldogs (2-0), 27-24.

The Fighting Scots were never able to get off on the right foot, as their first four drives of the game ended in three interceptions and a punt. By the time the Scots started their fifth drive of the game in the second quarter, they were already down 19-0.

But, a huge Scots kickoff return, after the third Bulldogs touchdown of the night, by running back, Patrick Primus, put the Scots on the scoreboard. After a successful two-point attempt, it was 19-8 Bulldogs.

Marlboro County would strike right back, however, as receiver Keysahd Staggers, would score in Scots territory. A two-point conversion made it 27-8 heading into halftime.

At halftime, the Scots’ quarterbacks had already thrown four interceptions; three from Carter Revelle, and one from Ji’San McPhatter.

In the third quarter, the Scots made adjustments defensively; forcing the Bulldogs into a turnover on downs on the first drive of the second half.

Running back, Zay Jones, would then find the end zone on a rushing touchdown to give the Scots some much-needed momentum. Another converted two-point attempt would make the score 27-16 Bulldogs.

Heading into the fourth quarter, Pate Stadium was roaring with cheers, and the Scots would take advantage of the home crowd’s energy.

With 5:58 to go in the game, Revelle would run an option play and pitch to Primus for a Scots touchdown. It was 27-24 Bulldogs, after the Scots’ two-point conversion.

Scotland’s defense would prevail on the ensuing drive, as they would force the Bulldogs to punt from their own 30-yard line with 3:22 left.

The Scots took over, but it wouldn’t last long.

A mistake by the Scots’ center on a snap caused a fumble, which the Bulldogs would recover.

With the Bulldogs already inside the Scotland 40-yard line, the Bulldogs would be able to run the clock out and pull off the road win.

It is the second time the Bulldogs have defeated the Scots in the last 10 times the programs have played each other.

Marlboro County racked up 461 yards of total offense on the night, compared to just 207 yards for the Scots.

Revelle would go 5-for-11 for 54 yards and three interceptions.

McPhatter completed 2-of-4 passing attempts for 17 yards and an interception.

Primus rushed 19 times for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Scots receiver, Izeem Graham, caught four passes for 52 yards.

After the game, Scots head coach, Richard Bailey, acknowledged his team’s unsuccessful comeback in the second half.

“I’m proud of our effort in the second half,” he said. “We didn’t quit. We kept fighting.”

However, Bailey noted he wants to see his team improve sooner rather than later, and it starts with him.

“I have to do better. I’m a better coach than this,” he said.

And, despite the loss, Bailey congratulated the Bulldogs and knows they earned their victory against the Scots.

“Well deserved, Marlboro did a great job. Hats off to their program, their kids, they should be excited,” he said.

The Scots will be back on the field Sep. 9, when Bailey heads to his old stomping grounds to face Jack Britt High School in Fayetteville at 7:30 p.m.

