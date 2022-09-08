Right center-back, Myles Norton, in motion to kick the ball against Southern Lee on Wednesday.

LAURINBURG – The Scotland men’s soccer team (3-3) fell to the Southern Lee Cavaliers (3-3), 4-0, in Wednesday’s Sandhills Athletic Conference matchup. The loss dips the Scots to 0-2 in SAC play on the season.

Goals for the Cavaliers were scored by Jose Hernandez and Joshua Garcia, who each had a goal a-piece. Isaac Mireles scored two goals in the contest.

The Scots were dealing with a variety of issues to their players coming into the matchup, according to head coach, Orrick McDougald. Malachi Bullard and Eli Hicks were both ruled out ahead of Wednesday’s game due to illness.

And a couple of players were banged up for the Scots, as well. Ciro Velasco wasn’t 100% and Jaeden Williams played the contest following a dislocated shoulder.

But, McDougald knows those are just excuses and that his team can’t count themselves out because of them.

“We have to leave those excuses at the house and come to play ball,” he said.

Overall, McDougald thought the Scots struggled with their transition defense after the loss.

“A lot of times last night, we didn’t transition back into our formation and get back on defense. We crowded the ball too much and it killed us because it freed up a lot of their players for a lot of runs and shots on our goal,” he said.

Despite the loss, however, McDougald does credit his goalkeeper, Jack Herr, for his strong effort last night.

“He’s been having an outstanding year. If it wasn’t for him last night, they probably would have ran the score up on us,” McDougald said.

And, for the Scots to continue what’s been a positive start to the year, communication will be the biggest factor, McDougald said.

“We just have to continue to gel together and communicate,” he said. “I think that’s our problem, is just communicating and talking to one another. And, that comes with playing more with each other.”

The Scots will begin a two-game road stand on Sep. 12, when they travel to Cameron to play the Union Pines Vikings. Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]