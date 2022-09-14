ROCKINGHAM – The Lady Scots tennis team (0-5) was shutout by the Richmond Raiders (1-2) Tuesday afternoon 0-9. It is, now, the third time they’ve been shutout this season.

Final results from singles competition is listed below.

1. Laura Wlodarczak lost 2-8 to Hana Oki

2.Valeria Carranza lost 4-8 to Neely Turner

3. Maleah Locklear lost 2-8 to Addison Massey

4. Lillie Rankin lost 4-8 to Hanna Smith

5. Madelynn Butler lost 0-8 to Moren Carter

6. Rhea Truesdell lost 1-8 to Ashlyn Bouldin

Final results from doubles competiton is listed below.

1. Valeria & Maleah lost 3-8 to Hana and Neely

2. Laura & Lillie lost 4-8 to Addison and Hanna

3. Madelynn & Rhea lost 3-8 to Moren and Ashlyn

The Lady Scots will be on the road, once again, Thursday to take on the Hoke County Bucks in Raeford. Match time is scheduled for 4 p.m.

