SANFORD – The Lady Scots golf team met at Sanford Golf Course Monday afternoon for their third meet of the year.

Sherrina Smith was out for the Lady Scots due to an illness.

Claire Smith shot a team-high 53 for the Lady Scots.

Delaney Pittman finshed with a 56.

Karli Jacques shot a 69.

The Lady Scots hold still at the four spot in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings after three matchups. They’ll meet again on Sep. 26 at the Bayonet at Puppy Creek Golf Course in Raeford at 3 p.m.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]