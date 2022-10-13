Lillie Rankin (far) and Maleah Locklear (near) in action during the 3A Sandhills Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament.

The Lady Scots’ Carson Buie in a singles match at the 3A Sandhills Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament.

Laura Wlodarczak (left) and Valeria Carranza (right) in action during the 3A Sandhills Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament.

SANFORD – Members of the Lady Scots tennis team competed in the 3A Sandhills Athletic Conference Tennis Tournament at Southern Lee High School Tuesday and Wednesday. Three doubles teams competed for the Lady Scots in Laura Wlodarczak/Valeria Carranza, Maleah Locklear/Lillie Rankin, and Madelynn Butler/Rhea Truesdell. Carson Buie was the only Lady Scot who took part in singles action.

Buie advanced in the first round of singles competition due to her opponent Lexie Martinez withdrawing because of an injury. She faced Abby Robertson from Union Pines in round two, but fell 2-8.

In doubles, the team of Wlodarczak/Carranza and Butler/Truesdell received a first round bye.

In round one of doubles competition, Locklear/Rankin faced Sophia Scott/Macie White from Lee County and defeated them 8-2.

In round two of doubles competition, Wlodarczak/Carranza faced Locklear/Rankin and won 8-2. Butler/Truesdell faced Evie Eller/Carrie Bryan from Southern Lee and lost 0-8.

In round three of doubles competition, Wlodarczak/Carranza defeated Kate Jackson/Kambell Beasley from Southern Lee 8-6 to advance to the championship match.

In the championship match, Wlodarczak/Carranza would lose to Eller/Bryan from Southern Lee 6-8 to finish runners-up in the Sandhills Athletic Conference 3A Tennis Tournament, but earn a berth into the 3A Mideast Regional Tournament at Northwood High School on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 in Pittsboro.

