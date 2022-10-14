LAURINBURG – The Lady Scots volleyball team (10-8) couldn’t ask for a better ending to their regular season Thursday night, as they defeated their rival in the Richmond Raiders (8-13) in four sets. Set scores were 25-23, 25-18, 25-11, and 25-21.

Three seniors were honored before the start of the match for senior night. McKenzie Farr, Angel Cole, and Jenna Luquer received a rose from Athletic Director Patrick Williams and stood with family members to have their picture taken, before receiving a basket of gifts from their teammates.

Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine discussed how much the seniors have impacted the team this season.

“They’ve all been key to our program this year,” he said. “Angel (Cole) coming back and staying on with me this year after a couple letdowns the last couple years started off great with us this year, she just has some sickness and a little injury with her health to guide her backwards a little bit. But then, McKenzie Farr set it up and filled some big shoes there. And, of course, Jenna Luquer’s just played great all year for me.”

The first set would prove to be a thriller, with both teams going back-and-forth throughout the set. But, after a 23-23 tie, the Lady Scots would allow back-to-back points by the Raiders to be down in the series 0-1.

In the second set, the Lady Scots started out on a roll, going up 8-4 early. They would continue to control the set, eventually going up 21-12. But, the Raiders began a comeback that prompted a timeout by the Lady Scots after their lead was cut down to 24-17. The Lady Scots would pull out the set win however, and tie the series up at one-a-piece.

In the third set, the Lady Scots didn’t miss a beat from the previous set, going up 14-4, which led to a Raiders timeout. The Lady Scots would continue their offensive success despite Richmond’s timeout, going on for a big 14-point set win.

In the fourth set, shades from set one crept in, as the Raiders were rejuvenated and would find themselves up 14-10, leading to a timeout by Romaine. The Lady Scots would then tie the game 15-15, before Richmond would use a timeout. Both teams exchanged points back-and-forth, before the Lady Scots would find themselves up 22-20, forcing the Raiders to use their second timeout. But, the Lady Scots would use errors by the Raiders to their advantage and get the set and series win, as Richmond would score just one point after the timeout.

Addison Johnson finished her night with 19 kills, six aces, four digs, and an assist.

Seniors Jenna Luquer and Angel Cole combined for 20 kills, with Luquer also recording eight aces, two digs and an assist, and Cole closing out her stats with a solo block and an assist.

Lindsay Locklear went for nine kills, four assists, and a solo block.

Nateya Scott ended up with three aces, two assists, and a kill.

Madison Dixon tallied three assists and two digs.

Addison Lewis had two aces and an assist.

Romaine said after the game that his team wasn’t focused in the first set, giving the Raiders the early advantage, but was able to fight back because of some extra motivation.

“I think a little bit of the senior night (activities) carried over to that first set,” he said. “I told them we can’t have a letdown in the second set, we’ve got to at least bring this one back. And, from that point on throughout that second set, there were some things going on on the court. They were here on the court going back-and-forth on both sides of the net. And, when it’s Richmond, and there’s a little bit of stuff going back-and-forth between the nets, that got the girls a little more hyped and caused them to play a little bit harder that third and fourth set.”

And, closing out the regular season with a win was something that the Lady Scots were determined to do after a heartbreaking loss at Lee County Tuesday night, despite being up in the series 2-0.

“We’ve had an up-and-down year,” Romaine said. “Even though they laid the egg Tuesday night… they’re mindset was, they wanted to win for their seniors. They talked about it pregame and they did what they did.”

The Sandhills Athletic Conference Volleyball Tournament will begin on Monday at 6 p.m, with the Lady Scots coming in as a four seed. They’ll host either Richmond or Hoke County, depending on who wins a coin flip, due to the Lady Scots defeating them both this season.

