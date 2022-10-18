Claire Smith fires back to swing at the NCHSAA 3A Central Regionals on Monday.

WHISPERING PINES – The NCHSAA 3A Central Regionals for Women’s Golf were held Monday morning at Whispering Pines Golf Club, which featured Lady Scots golfer Claire Smith.

Smith teed off at 10:30 a.m. and finished with a score of 112, which was good for 35th place out of 46 eligible golfers.

After Monday’s meet, the season officially ends for the Lady Scots, as they finish fourth in the Sandhills Athletic Conference total points standings on the year behind Pinecrest, Richmond, and Union Pines.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]