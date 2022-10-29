The NCHSAA playoff brackets were officially announced Saturday afternoon, as teams awaited if they were in and/or who they would play in the first round on Nov. 4.

The Fighting Scots were announced as a 10 seed and will host the 23 seeded Fike Demons at 7:30 p.m. from Pate Stadium, as the higher seed hosts the match up. The winner will move onto the second round and face the winner of seven seed Terry Sanford and 26 seed South Brunswick.

A preview of Scotland’s first round playoff match up against Fike will be available online and in print next week.

