LAURINBURG — “Relentless and physical.” That’s how Carver Eagles head coach James McLean described his team’s stifling defense, after they shut out the Rockingham Rockets 20-0 to win the Southeastern Middle School Athletic Conference Championship Wednesday night.

“Man, they’re all over the place,” McLean said after the game, describing his emotions from his team’s win. “A year-and-a-half ago, I had a stroke. So, last year to start the season, I felt wasn’t the best version of myself. And, I felt I let my team down. So, we kind of rededicated and reset. You know, we normally spend a lot of time in the off-season getting things together, and I wasn’t in the place, physically, that I could do that. So, this year means a lot to me.”

The Rockets received the ball off the opening kickoff and took their first drive to the Eagles two-yard line. But, they would be stopped on 4th-and-goal, which would begin a long night for Rockingham.

“Probably our best true all-around game we’ve played all year,” McLean said. “That’s a good football team from up (Highway) 74. Well coached, they played hard, but our guys just played harder.”

Running back Samier Pate was a machine for the Eagles on offense and defense throughout the game. Pate recorded two of Carver’s three touchdowns on the night and multiple key tackles throughout the game.

But, Pate wasn’t the only standout for the Eagles. Quarterback Nasiah McLean and the offensive line received praise from James McLean for their performances, along with Pate.

“There’s not going to be an answer for (Pate),” McLean said. “There’s not going to be an answer for (Nasiah McLean). There’s not going to be an answer for the offensive line. Those guys want an opportunity to get out here on Friday nights and be a part of what’s going on.”

Nasiah McLean scored the first touchdown of the game on the Eagles’ first drive, going 92 yards in the first quarter on a rushing play. A two-point attempt afterwards would be no good, making it a 6-0 Eagles lead, which didn’t budge into the third quarter.

The phenomenal play on the field may have led to a conference championship, but off the field is where James McLean believes his team can have a bigger impact.

“We got report cards (Wednesday),” James McLean said. “Before we left and came here today, I said who has A/B honor roll (or) A/B/Cs. Three quarters of our team are doing well academically in the building. And, I work in the school, I work for the school. What we want them to do is be college and career-ready. I want them to come back and have a great job. That’s what this is all about.”

The win gives the Eagles a 6-0 mark to end the season, while the Rockets finish the year 4-2.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]