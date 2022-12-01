LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots coed wrestling team hosted the Marlboro County Bulldogs Wednesday night in their first home meet of the season.

The Scots started off strong and didn’t look back, defeating the Bulldogs by a team score of 60-18.

Results for the match are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

106

Josh Smith (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

113

Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Lyric Bingham (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)

120

Jamison Bethea (Marlboro County) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

126

Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

132

John Rogers (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

138

Shane Usher (Marlboro County) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

145

Zyair Bellamy (Marlboro County) over Slias Haywood (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)

152

Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

160

Scotty Boone (Scotland) over Unknown (For.)

170

Dominic Blue (Scotland) over JaDarius Deese (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)

182

Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) over Zachary Raymond (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)

195

Double Forfeit

220

Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Trevon Drayton (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)

285

Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Anthony Bostic (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)

The next meet for the Scots will be on Dec. 7, when the Scots travel to North Moore High School in Robbins. The meet is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

