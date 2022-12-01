LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots coed wrestling team hosted the Marlboro County Bulldogs Wednesday night in their first home meet of the season.
The Scots started off strong and didn’t look back, defeating the Bulldogs by a team score of 60-18.
Results for the match are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
106
Josh Smith (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
113
Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Lyric Bingham (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)
120
Jamison Bethea (Marlboro County) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
126
Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
132
John Rogers (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
138
Shane Usher (Marlboro County) over Darion Harris (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
145
Zyair Bellamy (Marlboro County) over Slias Haywood (Scotland) (Fall 0:00)
152
Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
160
Scotty Boone (Scotland) over Unknown (For.)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over JaDarius Deese (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)
182
Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) over Zachary Raymond (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)
195
Double Forfeit
220
Andrew Godwin (Scotland) over Trevon Drayton (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)
285
Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Anthony Bostic (Marlboro County) (Fall 0:00)
The next meet for the Scots will be on Dec. 7, when the Scots travel to North Moore High School in Robbins. The meet is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
