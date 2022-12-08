MILLIGAN, Tenn. — The Knights continued their Appalachian Athletic Conference schedule before things wrap up for a short time with the holiday break, with a trip to Milligan, Tenn. to take on the Milligan Buffs, who entered the contest ranked sixth in the conference. Although the Knights fought hard, a huge first half from the Buffs cemented a lead that the Knights would be unable to overcome before the end of the contest, as the Buffs would walk away winners in this one by a final score of 91-56.

The Buffs were able to open the game with a quick 7-0 run which allowed to get an energetic crowd up on their feet and ignite the efficiency for the offense early in the match. Shortly after, Brodie Clark (Laurinburg, NC) would answer back with a couple of free throws and Allan Taylor (Lillington, NC) would get inside the paint for a dunk of his own to help the Knights respond quickly early in the first half.

From that point, the Buffs were able to venture on a 10-0 run that featured the deep ball and multiple trips to the free-throw line. With the Knights needing a response, the duo of Clark and Taylor came up big again with some baskets to help stop the bleeding.

For the half, the Buffs would shoot a whopping 22-of-37 from the field, including seven offensive rebounds that helped them get a plethora of second chance opportunities. Caleb Brown (Clio, SC) and Garrett McRae (Laurinburg, NC) were able to hit their first shots of the game down the stretch of the first half, as the Knights would be looking for more scoring from their high volume offense out of the back-court.

With 6:40 seconds left in the half, a Caleb Montgomery (Raleigh, NC) bucket would cut the lead to 33-18 with the Buffs holding the 15 point lead. From that moment, Milligan went on an 18-6 run, as the Knights just weren’t able to find a shooting groove in the half, in order to keep pace with the inside presence of the Milligan offense.

Down big after the first half, the Knights certainly didn’t quit and made the second half much more of a contest than the first half. McRae was able to open up the scoring in the half for the Knights, while Sincere Clark (Richmond, VA) and Taylor got on the board early as well, to help the Knights go on an 8-3 run to open up the quarter.

After Dylan Bartley of the Buffs was able to knock down a 3-pointer down the stretch, Sincere Clark was able to get in the paint for a layup, and another Taylor dunk helped cut the Millligan lead down to 67-44 with 12:03 remaining in the contest.

Just as the Knights were chipping away at the lead, the Buffs were able to storm out to a quick 14-4 run to help cement an 82-48 lead and repel any chance of a Knights comeback in the contest. Rafael Alvarez (Panama City, Panama) was able to get inside for a score and Sincere Clark had the last statement, as his dunk would be the final basket of the game. The buzzer sounded and the score sat at 91-56 in Milligan’s favor.

McRae, Brodie Clark, and Sincere Clark all led the way in scoring for the Knights, as the trio finished with 12 points each. Sincere Clark was able to do it in a very efficient way as he shot 6-of-9 from the field, while also pulling down a game and team-high 10 rebounds.

The Knights continue their AAC Conference schedule before the holiday break with a match against Point University in West Point, Ga. on Dec. 10. The match is currently scheduled to tip off at 2 p.m.