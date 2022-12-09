LAURINBURG — The Scotland men’s (2-1) and women’s (2-1) bowling teams competed in their first home match at Laurinburg Lanes Thursday afternoon.

The Scots were expected to face off against the Union Pines Vikings, but due to the power outage that’s affected the majority of Moore County since Dec. 3, the Vikings were not in school and couldn’t make the trip.

The Scots still bowled their four games however, and, according to Scotland head coach Megan Jernigan, the Vikings will come to Laurinburg to bowl their four games next week to determine the outcome of the matches.

For the men’s team, Dylan Tilson was the Scots’ leading bowler with nine strikes and three spares.

For the women’s team, Summer Locklear led the way with four strikes and four spares.

The Scots earned five points in their second match, which was a bye.

The Scots will compete in two more matches, each, before the holiday break against Pinecrest and Lee County on Dec. 15 at Sandhills Bowling Center in Aberdeen. The match against Pinecrest is slated to start at 4 p.m. while the game against Lee County will start at approximately 5 p.m.

