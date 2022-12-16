Scotland bowler Landon Malloy holds his form after releasing the ball during Thursday’s match-ups in Aberdeen. Malloy led the Fighting Scots in marks with 12 strikes and eight spares.

ABERDEEN — The Scotland men’s (3-2) and women’s (3-2) bowling teams had their last Sandhills Athletic Conference meet at Sandhills Bowling Center Thursday afternoon, as both teams faced off against the Pinecrest Patriots and Southern Lee Cavaliers.

Against Pinecrest, the Lady Scots lost all four games and the total pin count. Scores for each match were 168-137, 141-117, 144-117, and 112-88. The men’s team also lost all four games and total pins against the Patriots with scores of 188-138, 194-154, 171-155, and 171-139.

Against Southern Lee, both the Lady Scots and Fighting Scots won all four games and total pins. The Cavaliers didn’t field a women’s team, leading to the Lady Scots to win by forfeit with scores of 136, 139, 128, and 119. The men’s team rolled two scores of 200 plus with scores of 234-75, 149-104, 127-97, and 207-101. The score of 234 was a season-high for the Scots.

Scotland men’s and women’s bowling coach Megan Jernigan said, “this is their (Southern Lee) first tournament. They just got a team together.”

The leading bowlers on the day for the Lady Scots and Fighting Scots were Nateya Scott and Landon Malloy. Scott had 11 marks with four strikes and seven spares, while Malloy had 20 marks with 12 strikes and eight spares.

This was the last meet for the Scotland bowling teams before their holiday break. They’ll compete once again on Jan. 5 at Laurinburg Lanes against Richmond at 4 p.m. and Hoke County at 5 p.m.

