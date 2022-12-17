Scotland guard Terrel Reed hits a 3-pointer over a Marlboro County defender during Saturday evening’s game. Reed started for the suspended Tashad Russell and played nearly the entire game for the Scots.

LAURINBURG — The Scots (6-1, 2-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) are off to their best start in over two decades thanks to a stifling defensive performance in their 61-36 win over border rival, the Marlboro County Bulldogs (7-5).

The Scots lost a nail biter to the Bulldogs on Dec. 10 with a final scoreline of 67-64, but Saturday evening’s performance showcased the adjustments that Scotland head coach Michael Malpass and his team made from that match-up, primarily on the defensive end.

“They (Marlboro County) can shoot, but we weren’t worried about them making (those)” Malpass said. “They’re gonna make one out of five and I’m good with that; that’s five possessions and (they) only score one time. So, that’s why we said we’ll give that up; we’ll give up contested threes. But, we can’t live with them feeding the paint cause their paint players are good. That’s how we lost the first game. Their paint players combined for about 30 (points) and I knew if we could take that off the board, their guards, I didn’t think, could beat us.”

Scotland assistant coach Chandler Herndon credited Malpass with developing the team’s defensive scheme against Marlboro County just hours before tip-off.

“We had a walk-through today at about two o’clock and we put that defense in literally two hours before the game,” Herndon said. “It was just something Malpass wanted to do to take away their post guys. I think Marlboro has a great team, but we wanted them to take outside shots.”

The Scots started the game on a 10-0 run that consisted of 3-pointers by Jaiquez Caldwell (10 points) and Lamonte’ Cousar (23 points), along with free throws by Lamontez Cousar (five points) and Isaac Ferguson (seven points), who also had a layup during the run. The Scots ended the first quarter up 16-2, the second time they have held an opponent to two points in the first quarter throughout their four-game home stretch.

Malpass believes the Scots can be publicized for their defense with the type of players they have.

“You don’t build a program with the great athletes we have in Scotland County trying to score 80 (points) a game, it’s not our identity” Malpass said. “I told them I don’t care how many we score a night, that’s gonna fluctuate. But, we have the personnel to be great on defense, so when we’re great on defense, we’re in every game, win or lose. Because even down there (at Marlboro County) when we lost, we didn’t play great defense, but we were in the game. And, that’s how you build a program for 10 years, is you’re known by something. You know, all the great coaches and all the great programs, when you watch them, they’re known by something. And, at Scotland, the first time when we were honored to be successful here, it was based on defense. So, we’re trying to build that same culture.”

The second quarter featured seven straight points by Lamonte’ Cousar to open the frame for the Scots, but Marlboro County would find some cracks in the Scots’ defensive pressure to score. However, the Scots still led 30-13 at the half.

Marlboro County would outscore the Scots 18-11 in the third quarter, though the Scots still led 41-28 heading into the fourth quarter.

The momentum looked to cease from the Scots to the Bulldogs when Marlboro County only trailed 44-31 in the fourth quarter, but a 17-5 run by the Scots would end any hope the Bulldogs had of securing a comeback victory.

Scotland guard Tashad Russell, who was suspended for the game against Marlboro County following an ejection in Scotland’s previous game against Southern Lee, was a big piece for the Scots to miss. Guard Terrel Reed would start in place of Russell and impressed Malpass, playing nearly the entire game.

“I thought Terrel Reed was huge,” Malpass said. “And, he’s a spotty guy, as far as minutes so far, he’s played some good minutes, but he played the whole game just about. He had a big three and defended great.”

It wasn’t just the defense Malpass was impressed with, however; he thought his team’s offense was gritty, as well.

“We weren’t gonna win that game being pretty shooting threes,” Malpass said. “We had to win it putting it at the rim. I thought Tae (Lamonte’ Cousar) did a great job in our stretch triangle type offenses, where we’re trying to take a little bit of time.”

The Scots will take a much-needed break from the court before returning to it for the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament at West Bladen High School, which the Scots will take part of. The tournament will last from Dec. 28-30 and feature eight teams in total. The Scots will play North Brunswick High School on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. where the winner will play on Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. and the loser will play on Dec. 29 at 4 p.m.

Lady Scots fall to Marlboro County 55-41

The Lady Scots (3-4, 2-0 SAC) looked to get payback on Marlboro County (7-4) Saturday evening after suffering a 61-48 defeat to the Bulldogs on Dec. 10. However, the Lady Scots struggled offensively, as only four players scored, and could never get into a rhythm, as they fell 55-41.

The Lady Scots scored just four points in the first quarter, which were layups by Morgan Thompson (24 points) and Nyasia McQueen (three points), and were quickly staring at a 16-4 deficit at the end of the quarter.

Lady Scots head coach Roshein McClain believes his team got into their own heads early on and couldn’t recover from it.

“They were getting frustrated,” McClain said. “It was a real slow game at first, both teams slow. But, we have to understand that we’re the home team and it’s our gym, and we have to come out with energy at all times.”

The second quarter didn’t get better for the Lady Scots offensively. They would score just six points with two layups by Thompson and free throws by McQueen and forward Kayla Simmons (one point).

Defensively, the Lady Scots improved, however, as they only allowed eight points to the Bulldogs in the second quarter. But, a 24-10 deficit was still at hand for them to try and overcome in the second half.

In the third quarter, the Bulldogs came out with adjustments, which the Lady Scots struggled with. Despite Thompson’s eight points in the quarter, the Lady Scots’ deficit had grown to 42-20 at the end of the frame.

The Lady Scots’ offense came to life in the fourth quarter with Thompson and Alicia McClain (13 points) as the only scorers in the quarter for the Lady Scots. But, their efforts wouldn’t be enough, as the Bulldogs’ nine points in the period would be enough for the win.

Roshein McClain believes that the “routine” his team had at the end of the week was a part of their struggles and said his team will be back to full form once they return home after the holiday break.

“Once we get back Jan. 3 and start the conference (again), we’ll be in our regular routine. You’ll see a different team when we’re in our regular routine; they’re programmed like that, especially the ones that have been here with me. They’re programmed to have that time to get shots up, the time to do this and do that, the time to go over things. It’s routine, but, still, you have to come out and play basketball.”

The Lady Scots will return to action on Dec. 20 in the first round of the Holiday Classic at Gray’s Creek High School in Hope Mills at 7 p.m. against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs. The tournament will last from Dec. 20-22.

