LILLINGTON — The Scotland coed wrsetling team took part in the Western Harnett Duals on Saturday with other schools including Athens Drive, Douglas Byrd, Broughton, Western Harnett, and South View high schools.

The Scots defeated Broughton 60-24, but lost against Western Harnett 48-34.

Results for the matches against Broughton are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

145

Slias Haywood (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

152

Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Skye Schafer (Broughton) (Fall 4:43)

160

Matthew Tomblin (Broughton) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Fall 3:53)

170

Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

182

Webb Crumpler (Broughton) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:23)

195

Cloy Nespeca (Broughton) over Unknown (Forfeit)

220

Vinny Butera (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

285

Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

106

Josh Smith (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

113

Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

120

Coley Brown (Broughton) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:31)

126

Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Alex Barber (Broughton) (Fall 1:33)

132

Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Lucas Bhar (Broughton) (Fall 0:39)

138

John Rogers (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

Results for the matches against Western Harnett are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.

138

Christian Curva (Western Harnett) over John Rogers (Scotland) (Fall 0:35)

145

Ben Rich (Western Harnett) over Devin Ellerbe (Scotland) (Fall 1:28)

152

Cameron Curva (Western Harnett) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Fall 0:52)

160

Kenan Smith (Scotland) over Justice Merchant (Western Harnett) (Fall 1:27)

170

Dominic Blue (Scotland) over James Lee (Western Harnett) (Match decision 15-2)

182

Jacob Tardiff (Western Harnett) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:54)

195

Patrick Wells (Western Harnett) over Unknown (Forfeit)

220

Vinny Butera (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)

285

Cary Weymouth (Western Harnett) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 0:50)

106

Campbell Gross (Scotland) over Chasydi Mcrae (Western Harnett) (Fall 3:44)

113

Ethan Rich (Western Harnett) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 1:52)

120

Nick Botts (Western Harnett) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:26)

126

Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Taylor Mendez (Western Harnett) (Fall 0:51)

132

Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Austin Sanders (Western Harnett) (Fall 0:41)

The Scots will be back on the mat Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. for the Triton/Montgomery Central Tri-Meet at Montgomery Central High School in Troy.