LILLINGTON — The Scotland coed wrsetling team took part in the Western Harnett Duals on Saturday with other schools including Athens Drive, Douglas Byrd, Broughton, Western Harnett, and South View high schools.
The Scots defeated Broughton 60-24, but lost against Western Harnett 48-34.
Results for the matches against Broughton are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
145
Slias Haywood (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
152
Anthony Pate (Scotland) over Skye Schafer (Broughton) (Fall 4:43)
160
Matthew Tomblin (Broughton) over Kenan Smith (Scotland) (Fall 3:53)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
182
Webb Crumpler (Broughton) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:23)
195
Cloy Nespeca (Broughton) over Unknown (Forfeit)
220
Vinny Butera (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
285
Joshua Stone (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
106
Josh Smith (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
113
Mariyah Martin (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
120
Coley Brown (Broughton) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 1:31)
126
Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Alex Barber (Broughton) (Fall 1:33)
132
Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Lucas Bhar (Broughton) (Fall 0:39)
138
John Rogers (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
Results for the matches against Western Harnett are listed below with the weight class listed in bold, the match result of the two wrestlers next, and the win type last.
138
Christian Curva (Western Harnett) over John Rogers (Scotland) (Fall 0:35)
145
Ben Rich (Western Harnett) over Devin Ellerbe (Scotland) (Fall 1:28)
152
Cameron Curva (Western Harnett) over Anthony Pate (Scotland) (Fall 0:52)
160
Kenan Smith (Scotland) over Justice Merchant (Western Harnett) (Fall 1:27)
170
Dominic Blue (Scotland) over James Lee (Western Harnett) (Match decision 15-2)
182
Jacob Tardiff (Western Harnett) over Wyatt Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:54)
195
Patrick Wells (Western Harnett) over Unknown (Forfeit)
220
Vinny Butera (Scotland) over Unknown (Forfeit)
285
Cary Weymouth (Western Harnett) over Joshua Stone (Scotland) (Fall 0:50)
106
Campbell Gross (Scotland) over Chasydi Mcrae (Western Harnett) (Fall 3:44)
113
Ethan Rich (Western Harnett) over Mariyah Martin (Scotland) (Fall 1:52)
120
Nick Botts (Western Harnett) over Minnie Locklear (Scotland) (Fall 0:26)
126
Dalton Locklear (Scotland) over Taylor Mendez (Western Harnett) (Fall 0:51)
132
Marcel Martin (Scotland) over Austin Sanders (Western Harnett) (Fall 0:41)
The Scots will be back on the mat Dec. 20 at 6 p.m. for the Triton/Montgomery Central Tri-Meet at Montgomery Central High School in Troy.