BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Second Annual Battle of the Border Alumni Game between basketball alumni from Scotland and Marlboro County high schools will take place on Dec. 24 from the Marlboro County High School gym, which was renovated in November, with doors opening at 11 a.m.

Xavier Bines, one of the organizers of the event, said the goal of the event was to bring togetherness.

“The alumni game is bringing two cities together,” he said. “Just to have some clean fun on Christmas (Eve). We’ve got one goal and that’s unity.”

The event will kick off at 12 p.m. with a middle school boys basketball match-up between the GB Ballers, an AAU team out of Southern Pines, and the Blenheim Eagles from Marlboro County.

The GB Ballers, who are coached by Germann Bostic, roster 11 players that include Aarion Bryant, Jojo Watson, Nasir Campbell, Tyler Pridgen, Kamden Prince, Nasir Taylor, Maddox McNickle, Rashid Pate, Christian George, Xavier Bines Jr, and Ryan Priest.

Following the middle school game, the Lady Scots and Lady Bulldogs will take the court for the first alumni game. Rostered for the Lady Scots alumni is Megan Brigman, Jasmine Amos, Mykel McPhatter, Tuesday McLaurin, Tykeria Johnson, ShanQaylia, Stanton, Ashja Swindell, Alexis McNeil, Cici Evans, and Maya Pegues. The Lady Scots alumni team will be coached by current Lady Scots basketball head coach Roshein McClain.

The men’s alumni game will take place as the finale between the Scots and the Bulldogs. On Scotland’s alumni team will be Janoah McRae, Sherwin Ratliffe, Willie Douglas, Trey McRae, Garrett McRae, Treshawn Gregory, Maurice Mason, Donta Prince, Germann Bostic, Jerome Carr, Juan Petty, Zay Bostic, Reggie Smith, Tony Cole, Brad McMillan, and Dae Dae Tyson. The Scots alumni team will be coached by Xavier Bines, himself.

The alumni event started last year when Xavier Bines reached out to Marlboro County High School principal Michael Dease.

“I just reached out to him (Dease) and said we should have a Scotland versus Marlboro alumni game,” Xavier Bines said. “I didn’t expect the outcome (we had). Nobody knew it was gonna be big like this, so that’s why we’re doing it a second time around.”

As for the expectation of this year’s alumni game, Xavier Bines feels it’ll be even better.

“How it went last year, I really don’t think a lot of people are gonna be able to get in the gym,” he said. “I’m expecting a great turnout. We have different people selling different types of food and stuff. Your gonna have to get your tickets fast, cause we’re about to sell out.”

To get tickets for the event, contact Xavier Bines through his Facebook page, “Zaye Bines.”