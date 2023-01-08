FAIRMONT — The Scotland women’s basketball team (6-7) lost an away non-conference match-up against the Fairmont Golden Tornadoes (11-3) on Saturday 42-36.

Leading the way for the Lady Scots was Morgamn Thompson, who had 14 points. Madysan Hammonds finished with 11 points and three 3-pointers.

For Fairmont, Taniya Simmons was the leading scorer with 12 points.

The Lady Scots return to action on Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. when they return to conference play and host the Lee County Yellow Jackets.

Scots continue winning streak with win against Fairmont

The Scotland men’s basketball team (11-2) earned a 53-39 win against Fairmont (3-10) on Saturday afternoon to keep their winning streak alive at five games.

The Scots led 11-9 after the first quarter concluded, but were down 27-25 at the half. But, in the second half, the Scots used an 18-12 third quarter scoring advantage and a 10-0 fourth quarter shutout to get the victory.

Lamonte’ Cousar finished the game as Scotland’s leading scorer with 23 points, while Isaac Ferguson dropped 11 points, as well.

The Scots will face Lee County on Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. at home in their next match-up.