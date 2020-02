Edkins, Eury named Scotland High’s Athletes of the Year

Sarah Eury and Hunter Edkins pose for pictures on Monday night after being named Scotland’s Female and Male Athletes of the Year. Sarah Eury and Hunter Edkins pose for pictures on Monday night after being named Scotland’s Female and Male Athletes of the Year.

LAURINBURG — Seniors Hunter Edkins and Sarah Eury took home Athlete of the Year honors during Scotland High’s winter and spring sports awards banquet on Monday.

Edkins was a member of Scotland’s bowling, soccer and tennis teams. Eury played soccer and volleyball.

Here is a list of the individual awards Scotland’s teams gave out on Monday.

CHEERLEADING

Best All-Around: Kassee Lowe

Most Improved: Kahayla Malachi

Most Dedicated: Angel Moore

Coach’s Award: Brittany Campbell and Deijah McQueen

SWIMMING

Female MVP: Cassie Rinkacs

Female Most Improved: Madison Williams

Coach’s Award: Morgan Stewart

Male MVP: Liam Lentz

Male Most Improved: Raheem Davis

Coach’s Award: Tyler Walters

BOWLING

Female Most Improved: Kamdyn Morgan

Coach’s Award: Kate Carter

Female MVP: Karleigh Carter

Male Most Improved: Bryan Miller

Coach’s Award: Ethan Lowery

Male MVP: Hunter Edkins

WRESTLING

Most Improved: Jacquez Henderson

Coach’s Award: Brendon Smith

Hardest Worker: Charles Wall

MVP: Nate Harrington

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Best Defensive Player: Kadence Sheppard

Most Improved: Asjah Swindell

Coach’s Award: Jahkayla Walker

Co-MVPs: Niaria Leach and Asjah Swindell

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hardest worker: Garrett McRae

Most Improved: Adonis Jackson

Best Defensive Player: Khalib Simmons

MVP: Trey Graham

BOYS GOLF

Hardest Worker: Nick Thompson

Most Improved: Ian Smith

MVP: Mason High

BOYS TENNIS

Coach’s Award: Hunter Edkins

Most Improved: Nick Eury and Drew Hamilton

MVP: Nate Dubbs

GIRLS SOCCER

Most Improved: Sierra Breeden

Defensive Player of the Year: Angel Moore

Coach’s Award: Beatrice Eddy

MVP: Sarah Eury

TRACK AND FIELD

Female Most Improved: Madison Williams

Female Field Athlete: Miste Clark

Female Track Athlete: Saniya Lacue

Female Most Dedicated: Nautika Moore

Coach’s Award: Kayla Kirkley

Male Most Dedicated: DeAndre McKinnon

Male Field Athlete: JJ McLean

Male Track Athlete: Tyshuon Thomas

Male Most Improved: Kris McLean

Coach’s Award: Darrius Dockery

SOFTBALL

Most Improved: Kassee Lowe

Offensive MVPs: Olivia Hyatt and Taylor Waitley

Defensive MVP: Kinsley Sheppard

Coach’s Award: Katie Smith

BASEBALL

Offensive MVP: Stewart Evans

Defensive MVP: Michael Johnson

“Team Before Self”: Jamari Wall

Team MVP: Stewart Evans

Curt Britt Award: Zac Phillips

