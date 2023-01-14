Lee County’s Nya South (24 in blue) is trapped in the right corner by the Lady Scots’ Alicia McClain and Madysan Hammonds during Friday night’s game.

Scotland head coach Michael Malpass talks with his team before the start of the second quarter during Friday night’s game against Lee County.

LAURINBURG — Coming off of back-to-back non-conference losses against Purnell Swett and Fairmont, the Lady Scots basketball team (7-7, 4-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) returned to SAC action Friday night and looked to rebound against a challenging Lee County (10-3, 3-2 SAC) Yellow Jackets squad in their first home game of the 2023 calendar year. While the Yellow Jackets went back-and-forth with the Lady Scots in the first half, a 25-point third quarter by the Lady Scots would lead them to a 47-36 win.

“We dominated that quarter,” Lady Scots head coach Roshein McClain said. “We just went into a little zone trap up-top to force them (Lee County) to play faster.”

The Lady Scots opened up the first quarter with a Madysan Hammonds (12 points) 3-pointer that would give them a 3-2 lead early on. And, after a layup by Lady Scots forward Madison Dixon (two points), guard Morgan Thompson (17 points) would score the final six points of the first quarter for the Lady Scots to give them an 11-10 lead, heading into the second quarter.

The second quarter saw offensive struggles by both teams, as the Lady Scots only produced four points; two free throws by forward Alicia McClain (nine points) and a layup by Thompson. As a result, the Lady Scots took an 18-15 halftime deficit into the locker room.

“That’s crazy,” Roshein McClain said of the four-point second quarter by his team. “We just weren’t energetic in the first and second quarters. Everybody has to be ready to go.”

Despite the lackluster first half, the Lady Scots looked ready to go in the third quarter, which was led by nine-points from Hammonds, all on 3-pointers.

“It (helped) when Hammonds hit three, threes,” McClain said. “It (got) the momentum up and everybody started feeling a little more energetic. We got steals, we got transition (buckets), we made layups, (and) we got wide open looks.”

After Hammonds knocked down her second 3-pointer of the game in the third quarter to give the Lady Scots a 24-22 lead, the rest of the team would follow suit, which led to a 19-2 run, before Lee County scored two quick baskets to make it 40-28 after the third quarter ended.

Despite only scoring seven points in the fourth quarter, the Lady Scots were able to hang on and stay unbeaten in conference play.

The Lady Scots will look towards their next opponent in the Richmond Raiders, which will be on Jan. 17 from Rockingham. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Scots battle from behind, knock off Lee County

Lamonte’ Cousar scored 21 points, Isaac Ferguson had 20 points, and the Scotland basketball team (12-2, 4-0 SAC) was able to rally from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter and defeat the Lee County Yellow Jackets (6-8, 0-5 SAC) by a final score of 58-52.

“They’re (Lee County) the best, last place team in any conference,” Scotland head coach Michael Malpass said after the game. “They are not their record. They’ve got some studs, they’ve got some guys that are really, really good, (and) they’ve got a great coach. They’re gonna be a fit for some (teams). They’re not a bad team at all.”

Three-pointers by Ferguson and Jaiquez Caldwell (15 points) gave the Scots a quick 6-2 lead in the first quarter, which grew to an 18-10 lead at the end of the first quarter after Ferguson finished the frame with nine-points.

A technical free throw was made by Ferguson near the end of the first quarter after an unsportsmanlike foul on Lee County’s Malachi McLean, which was Scotland’s only free throw attempt of the first half.

The second quarter was a forgettable one for the Scots, as the Yellow Jackets would outscore Scotland 21-6 and take a 31-24 lead into the halftime break. Layups by Ferguson, Cousar, and Caldwell were the only buckets of the quarter for the Scots.

Malpass said a key halftime adjustment was what helped his team break out of their second quarter slump.

“We drew up the adjustment at the half, which was two bigs on the elbows, your attackers in the corners, you pick one side and because our big guys are bigger than them, and then (Cousar) draws so much attention, we’re either gonna get a wide-open three, or we’re gonna get to the baseline and get to the free throw line,” he said.

The Scots fell behind 36-26 in the third quarter, but were able to adjust quickly, as Cousar broke loose for 12 straight points, including a dunk that sent the Scotland gymnasium in a frenzy. The eruption led to the Scots only being down 42-41 heading into the fourth quarter.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Caldwell freed open the fourth quarter for the Scots, putting them up 47-46. And, after seven straight points by the Scots, the game started to look out of the Yellow Jackets’ reach. However, Lee County would storm back to make it 54-52 after a layup by the Yellow Jackets’ Jayden Hill (18 points) and multiple turnovers by Scotland.

But, a triangle set that Malpass ran on offense would help the Scots hold off the late resurgence by Lee County.

“How many high school teams, with five minutes to go in the game, spread the floor and hit free throws?” Malpass asked. “Without our mistakes, we win by double digits; we were up eight. If we don’t turn it over (and) make two more free throws, we’re up 10 and it continues to be a chase after that. We led them back by that mistake.”

Malpass also said that overall, it may have been the best win of the season for the Scots.

“I felt like tonight was probably our best win with what we had overcome,” he said. “And, the fact that they (Lee County) came in here ready and they’ve got some athletes, as they do in all sports. And, you’ve gotta win your home games. Our phrase is ‘stay in the race.’ It doesn’t mean everything will always work out, but if you’re in the race, it gives yourself a puncher’s shot.”

The Scots will continue SAC play on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. against the Richmond Raiders in Rockingham.

