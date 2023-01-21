St. Andrews guard Caleb Brown goes up for a layup during the second half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky Christian.

St. Andrews guard Xzavier McFadden (0) knocks down one of his six made free throws during Saturday’s game against Kentucky Christian.

St. Andrews forward Ameil Malone (5) hits a layup during the second half of Saturday’s game against Kentucky Christian.

LAURINBURG — Going into Saturday’s game against the Kentucky Christian Knights (5-16, 5-12 Appalachian Athletic Conference), the St. Andrews Knights (3-15, 1-14 AAC) seemed to start figuring things out, having won their previous two games in a row against Tennessee Wesleyan and Morris College.

But, defensive woes late in the second half ended St. Andrews’ two-game win streak, as they lost 88-84.

“Just gotta be able to play defense,” St. Andrews head coach Randy Hernandez said after the game. “Dribble-drives just killed us and (we) couldn’t keep the board up front. We got too happy with two wins (in a row) and that’s just the way it goes.”

St. Andrews allowed 50 points and made only 6-of-10 free throw attempts in the second half.

Hernandez feels that was the difference in the game’s outcome.

“We missed too many free throws,” Hernandez said. “In the second half, we missed a lot of free throws and that’s the game right there.”

St. Andrews got an early 4-0 lead in the game, thanks to layups made by Ameil Malone and Garrett McRae.

The St. Andrews lead wouldn’t last long, though, as Kentucky Christian scored seven straight points to go up by three points. Both teams traded several baskets, before another Malone layup made it a 23-20 St. Andrews lead.

Kentucky Christian took over with an 11-0 run, however, to go up 31-23, but St. Andrews tightened things up late in the first half to only go down 38-35 at the half.

At halftime, each team had three 3s made, four offensive rebounds, 16 defensive rebounds, one block, and six assists.

Less than two minutes into the second half, St. Andrews was able to take a 39-38 lead off a McRae jumper. After a Caleb Brown layup gave St. Andrews a 44-41 lead, neither team led by more than two points until the 8:53 mark, when Kirk Pence hit two free throws to put Kentucky Christian up 64-61.

St. Andrews managed to keep the Kentucky Christian lead to within five points, until Pence made it 79-73 with 3:49 to go.

St. Andrews was able to make it a three-pint game again at 81-78 with 1:40 left after McRae’s layup attempt was true But, Kentucky Christian would finish the half 5-of-6 from the free throw line to pad their lead and hold on for the win. St. Andrews was down 88-80 with 30 seconds remaining, before Allan Taylor and McRae connected on back-to-back layups to end the game.

St. Andrews went 35-of-65 (53.8%) from the field in the contest, but only made four of their 19 attempted 3-pointers (21.1%). Kentucky Christian finished 31-0f-67 (46.3%) from the floor and 9-of-24 (37.5%) from range.

McRae paced St. Andrews in scoring with 21 points, while also pulling down six rebounds. Malone contributed 17 points and five rebounds, and Xzavier McFadden scored 16 points off the bench. Malone fouled out of the game with 3:50 remaining in the second half.

Deondre Ross produced a game-high 29 points for Kentucky Christian and also had seven rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. David Woodard finished with 28 points, five rebounds, and three steals for Kentucky Christian, as well.

St. Andrews takes on Columbia International in their next contest on Jan. 25 at 7 p.m.

Hernandez hopes his team can keep their momentum going into Wednesday’s game after another strong performance, but knows he can’t fully control it.

“I’m just the coach, they have to fight for it,” Hernandez said.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]