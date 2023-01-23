BOONE — The Knights indoor track and field season kicked off on Jan. 14 at the Mondo Invite and most recently, the App State Open on Jan. 21 in Boone.

With his half meter improvement in the shot-put, Chris McLean (Westend, NC) continues to grow on the rankings in the Appalachian Athletic Conference. McLean finished with a final throw of 6.26 meters, a great showing for his first competitive event of the season at the Mondo Invite.

The women’s track and field team got in on the action at the App State Open for their first competitive action of the season. Leading the Knights was freshman Annabelle Gandert (Caledonia, OH), as she qualified for the conference championships in two events at her first college track outing. In the long jump competition, Gandert flew to a new school record in each of her first two jumps, at the mark of 4.82 meters, good enough for ninth out of the field of 11 competitors.

Gandert also participated in the 200-meter race where she exploded from the starting blocks and came away with a final time of 29.72 seconds, which was good enough for seventh out of 16 competitors and earned two points for the Knights as a team.

Competing in the shot-put was Chloe Cook (Hopkins, SC), who was able to throw for 8.95 meters, which earned her 11th out of 14 competitors in her first action of the season.

Chris McLean once again put his strength to the test at the men’s shot-put at the App State Open, where he registered a distance of 6.68 meters, which showed great progress and an increase of 0.42 meters from the week prior.