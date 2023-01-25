SANFORD — The Scotland men’s basketball team (14-4, 5-2 Sandhills Athletic Conference) defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers (8-11, 1-6 SAC) Tuesday night 55-51.

Lamonte’ Cousar finished with a team-high 16 points and also pulled down eight rebounds. Isaac Ferguson scored 13 points and had five assists, while Jonathan Graham chipped in 10 points, 10 rebounds, and three blocks.

The Scots return home on Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. for a matchup against Union Pines.

Lady Scots defeat Southern Lee

The Lady Scots basketball team (11-7, 7-0 SAC) extended their win streak to five games after defeating Southern Lee (4-12, 1-6 SAC) Tuesday night 67-57.

Pacing the Lady Scots was Morgan Thompson, who scored 27 points. Alicia McClain finished with 22 points and Madysan Hammonds had 14 points while hitting four 3-pointers.

The Lady Scots host Union Pines in their next contest on Jan. 27 at 6 p.m.