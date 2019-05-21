Niaria Leach signs to play college basketball at Methodist

Scotland’s Niaria Leach (24), pictured during a game against Gray’s Creek last season, signed her letter of intent Tuesday to play college basketball at Methodist University. Scotland’s Niaria Leach (24), pictured during a game against Gray’s Creek last season, signed her letter of intent Tuesday to play college basketball at Methodist University.

LAURINBURG — Niaria Leach, a senior guard who led Scotland’s girls basketball team in scoring and picked up all-conference honors in her final high school season, signed her letter of intent Tuesday to continue her career at Methodist University.

Leach averaged just under 14 points per game as a senior. She posted the team’s best free throw percentage (69 percent) and was the most accurate from 3-point range (27 percent).

Leach scored at least 20 points four times during her senior season.

In three years as a varsity basketball player, Leach averaged 9.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.

The Lady Scots finished Leach’s senior campaign with a 9-15 record. It was the most successful season in Mallarie Snow’s three years as the team’s coach.

Methodist, an NCAA Division III competitor in the USA South Conference, finished the 2018-19 season with a 5-20 record. The Monarchs had just one upperclassman on a roster of 14 players. Destiny Hardin, who played high school basketball at Sandhills Athletic Conference competitor Lumberton, wrapped up her freshman year with the Monarchs.

Kayla Goldsmith and Logan Lee led Methodist offensively last season. Goldsmith averaged 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Lee averaged 10 points and three rebounds.

Methodist is coached by Cheryl McNair, who took the job in the summer of 2017. A Fayetteville native, McNair graduated in 1994 from what was then St. Andrews College in Laurinburg.

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

