CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA basketball playoff brackets were officially released Saturday evening, as the Scotland men’s and women’s basketball teams awaited their opponents after claiming the 3A automatic bids for the Sandhills Athletic Conference.

The Lady Scots earned a No. 8 seed and will host the No. 25 Southern Nash in the first round on Feb. 21 at a time TBA in the coming days.

Southern Nash is 12-10 overall this year and led by guard Jermia Walker, who averages team highs with 19.4 points per game, 4.0 assists per game, and 5.1 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.

The Scotland men’s basketball team is a No. 8 seed and will host No. 25 Terry Sanford in the first round on Feb. 21 following the women’s game.

Terry Sanford is 12-10 overall this year and led by Carlos Craig, who averages a team-high 10.9 points per game and 2.3 steals per game, according to MaxPreps.

The Scotland men and women will be at home for at least the first two rounds if they win their first round matchups.

The Laurinburg Exchange will provide full coverage of both games at laurinburgexchange.com.