Scotland guard Zay’Mon Gibson (10) drives in the lane for a layup during the first quarter of Tuesday night’s first-round playoff matchup against Terry Sanford.

LAURINBURG — Survive and advance.

It’s easier said than done, especially with an interim coach.

On Tuesday night, Lady Scots assistant coach Miguel McClean filled in for head coach Roshien McClain, who was unavailable for the game, and helped lead the No. 8 Lady Scots basketball team (19-8) to a 44-38 win over the No. 25 Southern Nash Firebirds (12-11) in the first-round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 3A East playoffs.

McClean was unable to speak to the media after the game.

While the Lady Scots advanced, they never led by more than eight points. However, with the game tied at the 3:35 mark of the fourth quarter, the Lady Scots were able to shut out the Firebirds for the remainder of the game to pull out a win.

Jermia Walker put the Firebirds on the board first in the first quarter with a layup to go up 2-0. Back-to-back 3s from Morgan Thompson and Alicia McClain gave the Lady Scots an early 6-2 lead, before the Firebirds tied things back up at 6-all. After a 3-point play from Thompson made it 9-6, Southern Nash evened things back up again at 9 apiece. A Madison Dixon layup closed the period with the Lady Scots ahead 11-9.

Neither team scored for the first two minutes of the second quarter until Walker, as she did in the first quarter, put up the first points of the second quarter. A 3 from Alicia McClain was met with a runner by Southern Nash’s Anastasia Fields shortly afterwards, but another 3, this time from Madysan Hammonds, gave the Lady Scots a 17-13 lead with just under four minutes to go in the frame. Walker answered with another layup, however, Hammonds connected on another trey to give the Lady Scots their largest lead of the game to that point at 20-15. A 7-2 spurt by the Firebirds knotted the score at 22-22, but Thompson would hit a layup at the buzzer to help the Lady Scots take a 24-22 lead into the halftime break.

In the third quarter, a runner and a layup from Thompson, along with a layup from Nyasia McQueen, gave the Lady Scots their largest lead of the game to that point at 30-22, however, the Firebirds closed the period with a layup from Walker and a pair of free throws from Darielle Whitley to make the Lady Scots’ lead 30-26.

A 3 from Thompson boosted the Lady Scots’ lead to begin the fourth quarter, but five quick points from the Firebirds made it 33-31. The Lady Scots held a 38-35 lead midway through the frame, before a 3-ball by Southern Nash’s Hailey Knight, the first 3 of the game for the Firebirds, tied things up at 38-38. Layups from Thompson and McQueen pushed the Lady Scots ahead 42-38 though, and another layup from Thompson with 17 seconds to go ended the upset attempt from Southern Nash.

Thompson led all scorers with 21 points and Alicia McClain had eight.

Walker paced the Firebirds with 18 points.

The Lady Scots will host No. 24 Currituck County in the second-round on Thursday at 7 p.m., after Currituck County upset No. 9 First Flight 51-33 Tuesday night.

Scots upset by Terry Sanford

The No. 8 Scotland men’s basketball team (19-9) had their season ended by the No. 25 Terry Sanford Bulldogs (13-10) on Tuesday night, after the Scots fell 48-46 and committed three turnovers with under a minute to go in the fourth quarter.

With 42 seconds left in the game and the Scots down 45-44, Zay’Mon Gibson would turn the ball over for the Scots, which led to Terry Sanford’s Carlos Craig getting fouled and knocking down two free throws to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 47-44. On the ensuing possession, Lamonte’ Cousar would rise up for a 3-pointer, but get fouled and head to the free-throw line with 28 seconds to go. Cousar made 2-of-3 attempts on the trip, but Craig would get to the stripe again, after another foul committed by the Scots. While Craig went 1-of-2 on his free-throw attempts, Cousar would bully his way into the paint to try and tie the game, but get called for an offensive foul with 14 seconds remaining. The Bulldogs would get to the line again for two free throws, however, they would miss both attempts. Jaiquez Caldwell brought the ball up-court, but was pressured by a Terry Sanford player and lost the ball out-of-bounds with 3 seconds to go. The Bulldogs would look to inbound the ball, however, the ball was tipped and taken by Nick McCall, who looked for Zay’Mon Gibson for a game-winning corner 3 — but, the result was a turnover as time expired, after the ball was tipped by a Terry Sanford player.

“I felt like we had three great plays drawn up,” Scotland head coach Michael Malpass said, after three turnovers were the result on three plays late in the game. “The first turnover, I wanted (Lamonte’ Cousar) to sink and not lift, and he lifted. The second (turnover), we had cross-action, which we had just got something great off of, and we didn’t do that. Then, we get a miracle steal and we would have gotten a clean look at a 3 to win at the buzzer…and we don’t take it. We want those guys to take that shot; as coaches, you want them to be confident to take that shot and, if they miss it, we walk out and say we put one on the rim to win it, it just didn’t go in. But, when it’s dang, what could have happened, that’s the things that eat you up as a coach. A very disappointing way to lose.”

Cousar put the Scots up 2-0 to begin the first quarter and the only other lead the Scots would have in the period, was off a free throw from Caldwell to make the score 8-7. The Bulldogs led 13-9 at the end of the first.

The Scots trailed by as many as eight in the second quarter, but were able to make it a three-point halftime deficit at 28-25, after a late dunk by Cousar.

Scotland took their first lead since the first quarter, off a Cousar “and-one” layup to put the Scots ahead 37-36 with 1:09 remaining in the third quarter. Another bucket by Cousar gave the Scots a 39-36 advantage at the end of the period.

A layup by Craig made it 39-38 to open the fourth quarter, but was followed up with a Cousar 3-point play. A 3 from Terry Sanford’s Te’Jon McDaniel-McCormmick tied the game at 41-all and Craig made a pair of free throws to give the Bulldogs a 43-41 lead. A banked-in 3-pointer from Caldwell put the Scots back up 44-43, but it was the last lead the Scots would take in the game.

Cousar scored a game-high 22 points for the Scots and Caldwell followed behind with seven.

McDaniel-McCormick finished with 17 points to lead the Bulldogs in scoring and Craig had 15.

With the loss, the Scots officially end their season with 14 more wins than last season.

Malpass accredits the turnaround to his seniors.

“We’re proud of the seniors,” Malpass said. “Our seniors turned our basketball program around; five wins to 19 wins, that’s a heck of an improvement. Lamonte’s gonna play in college, Nick’s got a chance to play prep school ball, Isaac (Ferguson), he’s gonna play at Hines Prep (Academy); these guys have futures and that’s what we wanted to do, not just have a one-year plan, but make sure they have two-year plans.”

The Scots will lose five seniors, but will still have plenty of talent for next season.

Malpass closed with his thoughts on the future of Scotland basketball.

“We’ve got great young talent, I think y’all saw that tonight,” Malpass said. “(DaJuan Gibson) was phenomenal, his energy is just phenomenal, and I thought Zay’Mon (Gibson) made some huge plays against attacking the bucket. (The) young guys gotta get in the gym and just keep working.”

