FAYETTEVILLE — After one quarter was played during Saturday’s third round 3A East playoff matchup between the No. 8 Lady Scots (20-9) and the No. 1 E.E. Smith Golden Bulls (26-1), the score sat at an even 14-14.

However, turnovers would start to weigh down the Lady Scots, which led to the Golden Bulls outscoring them 48-19 in the final three quarters and ending the Lady Scots’ season with an 82-47 loss.

Lady Scots head coach Roshien McClain said the offensive miscues by his team were a result of E.E. Smith’s “quickness and anticipation” on defense.

“I’ve never seen a team get in a press off a miss that fast,” he said. “It was like a full sprint, right there; they’re right in it. That’s one thing that we have to work on too, is getting quicker back on defense and quicker at getting in position. I’ve been knowing the Hardys, Dee (E.E. Smith’s women’s basketball coach) and her husband, for a minute, and I knew they were gonna press.”

There were six lead changes and three ties between the Lady Scots and the Golden Bulls in the first quarter, highlighted by Madysan Hammonds and her two-made 3-pointers.

“We played well,” McClain said.

The Lady Scots converted on only three-made field goals in the second quarter though, while E.E. Smith won the period 21-7. Madison Dixon scored Scotland’s first bucket with just over six minutes until halftime on a layup while being fouled; her free throw was no good. Then, at the 1:13 mark, Hammonds hit her third trey of the game to make the Lady Scots’ deficit 29-19, before E.E. Smith padded their lead back up to 33-19. Dixon found the lane for a layup just before the break, but E.E. Smith’s Anaya Hall hit a jumper as the Lady Scots trailed 35-21 at the half.

“(In) the second quarter, we had hiccups here and there,” McClain said. “But, at halftime, I felt great. Like I told them (the Lady Scots), in the third quarter, we’ve gotta have a great start — and we did.”

Morgan Thompson and Dixon doubled up on layups for the first four points of the third quarter, bringing the Lady Scots’ deficit back to single digits. After the Golden Bulls went back up 38-26 at the 4:21 mark, Nyasia McQueen put home a layup and, after a jump shot by E.E. Smith’s Keashiana Murphy, Thompson knocked down a free throw to make it 40-29. A layup from Decaris Ray would kick-start an 8-0 run for the Golden Bulls, before Alicia McClain hit a pair from the stripe to stop the swelling at 48-31 heading into the fourth quarter.

After two free throws by Thompson opened the fourth quarter, E.E. Smith scored 16 straight points, including 14 by the 5:10 mark, to go up 64-33. A layup from McQueen with 4:21 left ended the drought, but the Golden Bulls found three more points shortly after to go up 67-35. Throughout the next 14 points scored in the game, Thompson had nine of them, with Alicia McClain adding a 3 at the end of the span. E.E. Smith would go on to score the final 10 points of the game; Azariah Brunson had five of them.

Thompson recorded a team-high 18 points for the Lady Scots, while Hammonds added nine and Dixon scored eight.

Jahriell Murchison led the Golden Bulls with 17 points, Hall followed behind with 15, and Brunson had 13, scoring all her points in the fourth quarter. Murphy also tallied double figures in scoring with 11.

While Murchison and Murphy are regarded as two of the most talented scorers for E.E. Smith, Hall is the one player that Roshien McClain noticed on film before them.

“(Hall’s) the one that stuck out on film for me,” Roshien McClain said. “(Hall) does a lot of the intangible stuff that gets unnoticed. In that first quarter, she had three offensive rebounds that led to points; they led to a 3, a foul, and another bucket. So, (Hall), to me, was the key to them; she does a lot on the back end for them. I told her after the game, I said ‘you need to keep working; you could go somewhere.’”

The loss for the Lady Scots officially ends their season, but with a young team this year, Roshien McClain firmly believes his team will be back in the mix again next year.

“Most people can’t say they’ve made it to the sweet 16,” Roshien McClain said. “We made it to the sweet 16 and we’re gonna continue this going into next year. (Last) year, we made it to the playoffs, got out in the first round; (this) year, we come back, third round. The next step is to go past the third round. (If we) win (the) conference, that’d be cool, but go past (the) third round, get deep into the playoffs, get to the final four, get another experience, and possibly get to the championship. Our whole starting five is coming back; we’ve got eight (players) coming back that were on the bench tonight. Now, they get more experience playing together and more continuity going forward. But, I’m proud of them; I love them to death.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.