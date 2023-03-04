The Lady Scots’ Chaslyn Clark (white) rounds third base right before she scores her second run of the game Friday night against Western Harnett. Clark was used as a pinch runner for Madison Dixon.

The Lady Scots celebrate after Avery Stutts hits a home run during the third inning of Friday night’s game against Western Harnett.

LAURINBURG — It’s not every day that all but one player on a team scores a run during a softball game, but that’s exactly what happened Friday night.

The Lady Scots softball team (2-0) had 10 different players collect a run and used 10 team runs in the third inning to defeat the Western Harnett Eagles (1-2) in their home opener 17-1 with only 4 1/2 innings being played — the second time in the last three days they’ve knocked off the Eagles in five innings or less.

“We hit the ball hard,” Lady Scots head coach Adam Romaine said. “I love the hard hit balls, doubles and singles in the game, just as much as we love the long ball. These girls right now have shown that they can pick up offensively, but we’ve still got a long season ahead of us.”

Starting on the bump for the Lady Scots was Avery Stutts, while Grace Andersen pitched first for the Eagles.

Romaine explained why he knew Andersen starting for Western Harnett benefited his team.

“(Andersen) actually came in (during) the fifth inning the other night, so we saw a little bit of her,” Romaine said. “I felt comfortable when I saw her warming up instead of the lefty; I said okay, this girl kind of kept the ball more in on the plate for us. I told the girls ‘be selective, be aggressive, and get out in front of the box.’”

The Lady Scots wasted no time getting runs on the board, as they put up three during the first inning.

Dawson Blue hit a ground ball and reached on an error by Western Harnett’s Maddie Burns, before Blue stole second base moments later. A Madison Dixon RBI-single scored Blue and Dixon eventually scored off an RBI-single from Lindsay Locklear. After Stutts was walked, Sydnee Dial singled on a fly ball to right field, which scored Locklear from second base, but back-to-back outs in the inning ended the scoring run with the Lady Scots out in front 3-0.

In the bottom of the second, Addison Johnson singled to get on base and stole second, and third base, before scoring off a Blue ground ball to third base. Locklear notched her second RBI of the game, when she singled on a ground ball to the Eagles’ Erika Treusch, which scored Johnson and put the Lady Scots up 5-0.

After Western Harnett’s Trinity Gaither gave the Eagles their only run of the contest in the top of the third, the Lady Scots came out on offense and torched the Eagles.

Dial was the first of nine runners to score for the Lady Scots in the inning, after she was brought home from third off a Natalie Smith RBI. Carleigh McKeithan, Kinsey Hamilton, and Johnson all managed to get on base — and score — thanks to a grand slam from Blue to center field, which was Blue’s third run of the game to that point. Chaslyn Clark, who was a pinch runner for Dixon, scored twice and Locklear, as well as Nateya Scott, each had a run in the inning to move the Lady Scots’ lead to 15-1 entering the fourth inning.

Blue recorded her fourth run of the contest in the bottom of the fourth because of an RBI-single from Dial, and Stutts found home plate for the second time off a wild pitch.

Stutts sealed the win in the top of the fifth by putting the Eagles down in order, and the Lady Scots closed their two-game series with Western Harnett scoring a total of 29 total runs.

Blue led the Lady Scots with five RBIs, Locklear recorded three, and Dial, along with Stutts, had two apiece.

Locklear went 3-for-4 in hits, Blue finished 2-for-3, and Dial was 2-for-4.

Stutts pitched all five innings for the Lady Scots, allowing just one run on two hits, while striking out six Eagle batters.

Andersen went all four innings and allowed 17 runs on 12 hits, with six errors, six walks, and only one strikeout.

While the Lady Scots have dominated offensively and on the mound during their first two games of the season, they haven’t been able to showcase much of their defensive skill.

Romaine said after losing so many key defensive pieces from last year, he’ll have to wait for his team to be challenged before seeing how this year’s defense truly performs.

“Defensively, we still haven’t been tested yet with (Western Harnett),” Romaine said. “That’s where we feel like we’re gonna have to do some work. I feel comfortable with three of the positions we filled. But, I’ll tell you what, I’ve got a young freshman in Kinsey Hamilton…she’s gonna be a joy to watch in the outfield or anywhere I put her. Right now, we’ve got the key elements; these young girls are showing the initiative. We’re impressed right now. Our pitching’s been good enough and that’s our stronghold.”

The Lady Scots host Hoke County in their next matchup on March 7 at 7 p.m.

Scots baseball ekes past Cape Fear

The Scotland baseball team (2-0) earned a 5-4 road win against the Cape Fear Colts (0-3) Friday night.

Stats were unavailable immediately after the game but will be published once made available.

The Scots will be back at home on March 7 against the Hoke County Bucks at 7 p.m.

