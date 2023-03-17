BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — The Lady Scots softball team (5-2, 3-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) lost their nonconference away game against the Marlboro County Bulldogs (4-1) Thursday night 2-1.

The Bulldogs took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, when Isabel Allen hit a home run to center field.

In the fourth, Marlboro County scored their second run from Addison Skipper. Skipper doubled on a hard ground ball to get on base, and Ramzee Williams brought Skipper in off an RBI single to center field.

The Lady Scots got their lone run of the game in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Avery Stutts was hit by a pitch to bring in Dawson Blue from third, but three outs in-a-row afterwards ended the inning with the Lady Scots leaving the bases full.

Kinsey Hamilton popped out, and Addison Johnson and Blue grounded out in the seventh inning to end the game.

The Lady Scots managed only one hit in the contest from Natalie Smith and were struck out six times.

Sydnee Dial pitched a complete game for the Lady Scots, allowing two runs on four hits, while striking out 10, walking zero, and recording two errors.

Mackenzie Kubas started on the mound for the Bulldogs, allowing one run on one hit, while striking out six, walking six, and recording an error.

The Lady Scots head to Aberdeen to face Pinecrest in their next contest on March 21 at 7 p.m., before hosting the Bulldogs again on March 23 at 7 p.m. in the second annual National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Strikeout Cancer game to benefit the Live Like Madison Foundation.

A fundraising campaign for the game can be found on their Facebook page “Scotland Softball” with a link to their GoFundMe page.