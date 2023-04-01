FAYETTEVILLE — The Scotland baseball team (8-4) lost 8-6 against the South View Tigers (7-6) in a 9 a.m. Saturday nonconference matchup.

Despite outhitting the Tigers 12-5, the Scots committed four hit by pitches on the mound, two errors on defense, and walked seven batters on the day.

The Scots took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, after Garrett Sellers scored from third. Five third inning runs by South View though, put the Scots in an early deficit.

After the Tigers added another run in the fourth, the Scots got two runs in the fifth from Dawson Williams and Garrett Manning to trail 6-3. Another pair of runs were scored by South View in the bottom of the inning, before the Scots matched it in the top of the sixth, with a run each from Britt Lowe and Manning to make it 8-5.

The Scots looked to culminate a comeback attempt, after Cadyn Graves scored a run in the seventh, but Manning grounded out with Sellers on second base to end the game.

Manning and Williams each finished with three hits in the game; Manning was also one of five Scots, along with Graves, Alex Hatcher, Turner Bounds, and Eli McCoy, to record an RBI.

McCoy started on the bump and pitched three innings for the Scots, allowing five runs on one hit, three errors, and three walks, while striking out six, taking the loss.

Grant McCoy pitched the final three innings for Scotland, giving up three runs on four hits, three errors, and four walks, while striking out one.

Naythien Peterson-McNamara led the Tigers to victory, allowing five runs on nine hits, five errors, and two walks, while striking out nine in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

Jerry Maynor and Josh Pitts each pitched 2/3 innings in relief for South View.

The Scots play a home-and-home series against Pinecrest next week, playing in Southern Pines on Tuesday at 7 p.m., before hosting the Patriots on Thursday at 7 p.m.