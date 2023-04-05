ROCKINGHAM — The Lady Scots soccer team (3-5-1, 2-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) suffered an 8-0 loss to the Richmond Raiders (9-4-1, 3-3 SAC) Tuesday night.

It’s the 17th straight loss for the Lady Scots against Richmond, a streak dating back to 2014.

Richmond’s Jenna Gardner scored the Raiders’ first goal with just over 27 minutes left in the first half. Five more goals by the Raiders put the Lady Scots in a 6-0 halftime deficit.

Ashly Gonzalez and Shiana Chaparro added a pair of goals for the Raiders in the second half to close out the game.

Allie Rodgers, Gonzalez, and Chaparro each had two goals in the contest, while Yulissa Avalos and Gardner had one apiece.

The Lady Scots head to Raeford to face the Hoke County Bucks on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Scots stumble at Pinecrest

The Scotland baseball team (8-5, 3-4 Sandhills Athletic Conference) fell 8-3 against the Pinecrest Patriots (13-2, 6-1 SAC) Tuesday night.

Pinecrest struck first in the bottom of the first, after a Bryant Kimbrell sac fly pushed across J.C. Wollard for a 1-0 Patriots lead.

The Patriots continued to extend their lead with two more runs in the third; one from Hunter Huneycutt and another by Woolard. J.D. Scarborough and Dylan Floyd added another pair of runs in the fourth made it a 5-0 Pinecrest lead.

A run from Pierce Perotta, coupled with one another by Scarborough, made it a 7-0 Patriots lead in the fifth, before the Scots added their only three runs of the game in the top of the sixth from Dawson Williams, Garrett Manning, and Alex Hatcher.

Colby Wallace homered to right field in the bottom of the sixth to seal the Pinecrest win.

Williams mustered two of Scotland’s five total hits in the contest, and Manning, Hatcher, and Jake Clemmons all had one hit each; Clemmons also recorded Scotland’s only RBI of the night.

Huneycutt led Pinecrest with three hits and two RBIs.

Blane Wagner started the game on the mound for Scotland pitching five innings and allowing seven runs on five hits, two errors, and four walks, while striking out three, suffering the loss.

Dylan Tucker pitched one inning in relief of Wagner, giving up one run on two hits and an error.

Kimbrell, who transferred from Scotland to Pinecrest this past offseason, started and pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Patriots, allowing three runs on five hits, three errors, and three walks, while striking out nine, earning the win.

Noah Arnett pitched 1 2/3 innings in relief for Pinecrest and allowed no runs or hits, walked one, and struck out three.

Scotland recorded seven errors as a team.

The Scots host the Patriots in a rematch on Thursday at 7 p.m.