LAURINBURG — The Lady Scots softball team (11-3, 8-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned an 8-3 win over the Union Pines Vikings (7-6, 5-3 SAC) Thursday night to remain undefeated in conference play.

After two innings of scoreless play, the Lady Scots put up five runs in the third, before scoring a run each in the fourth, fifth, and sixth innings to begin pulling away.

However, the Vikings put one run up in the fifth and scored two in the seventh to chip away at their deficit. But a late pitching change by the Lady Scots would help them ultimately seal their win.

Dawson Blue finished with three runs, three hits, and two RBIs in the contest; all game-highs. Avery Stutts scored two runs for the Lady Scots, while Kinsey Hamilton, Lindsay Locklear, and Addison Johnson all had one.

Elizabeth Andrews, Natalie Auman, and Marissa Fuller scored each of the Vikings’ three runs; Auman and Fuller both had a team-high two hits apiece.

Sydnee Dial started on the bump for the Lady Scots and went 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs on 10 hits and three errors, while striking out three, taking the win.

Avery Stutts pitched in relief of Dial, allowing no runs or hits and striking out one in 2/3 innings.

Madison Wagner suffered the loss for Union Pines and pitched a complete game, giving up eight runs on 10 hits, eight errors, and six walks, while striking out two.

Madison Dixon, the usual catcher for the Lady Scots, went as the Lady Scots’ designated hitter on the night; Ramsey Hale took her spot behind the plate. Dixon finished with three at bats, and Hale was walked at her lone appearance at the plate.

The Lady Scots will get a two week rest period before they host the Pinecrest Patriots on April 21 at 6 p.m.