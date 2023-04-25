CAMERON — The Lady Scots softball team (13-3, 10-0 Sandhills Athletic Conference) put up a season-high in runs Monday night, as they defeated the Southern Lee Cavaliers (9-8, 3-8, SAC) by a final of 31-4 in five innings.

The Lady Scots led 9-0 after the first inning, scored three additional runs in each of the next two innings, four more in the fourth, and a dozen in the fifth; Southern Lee scored their four runs all in the third.

Every Lady Scot recorded at least a run and all but one player had multiple runs.

Dawson Blue finished with a team-high six runs, Addison Johnson compiled five, Lindsay Locklear put up four, Carleigh McKeithan tallied three, Madison Dixon, Avery Stutts, Natalie Smith, and Kinsey Hamilton all recorded two and Sydnee Dial had one.

Dial led the Lady Scots in hits with four, Johnson finished with three, Blue, Locklear, Dixon, and Smith all recorded two, and McKeithan and Hamilton each had one.

Dixon had six RBI on the night, Smith recorded five, Locklear and Dial tallied four apiece,Johnson and Blue finished with three, and Stutts and McKeithan finished with one each.

Dial started in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Scots and picked up the win, pitching all five innings and allowing three earned runs on five hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Maggie Lucas, Sydney Bisson, Brooke Simmons, and Ava Sharpe recorded Southern Lee’s four runs; Simmons had the team’s lone RBI.

Albani Hooker led Southern Lee with two hits, while Macie Lucas, Delaney Marie, and Simmons each had one.

Macie Lucas pitched a complete game for the Cavaliers, allowing 22 earned runs on 17 hits with 13 walks and three strikeouts, taking the loss.

The Lady Scots play at Lee County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. before hosting Richmond in their regular season finale on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Scots men’s tennis take forfeit win against Lee County

The Scotland men’s tennis team (4-6, 4-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) earned a forfeit win against Lee County on Monday, after Lee County had issues finding a driver for the scheduled matchup in Laurinburg.