Fighting Scots get back in shape during spring workouts

LAURINBURG — Bruce Wall’s 2018 football season ended with him clutching his right leg and writhing in pain after being tackled during Scotland High’s season opener last August against Butler.

But Wall lined up as a receiver on Thursday as the Fighting Scots concluded two weeks of spring practice with a set of drills while temperatures touched the 90s in Laurinburg.

The ACL tear Wall suffered against Butler cost the junior his football and basketball seasons. He’s ready to get back on the gridiron and help the Scots shoot for a third straight trip to the 4A state championship game.

“I’m working hard to get back to where I used to be,” Wall said. “It takes time, but I’ll get there. I’m about 80 percent.”

Wall transitioned from receiver to quarterback prior to last season. His absence put more weight on the shoulders of senior running backs Syheam McQueen and Joseph McKoy, who rushed for a combined 2,272 yards and 21 touchdowns last year.

Both athletes are now moving on to the next level. McQueen is joining Western Carolina’s program, and McKoy is set to play at Ramah Junior College. Other seniors from last year’s team who signed with colleges were defensive backs Tyshuon Thomas (UNCP) and Isaiah Wilson (Ramah).

Several Scots are working on filling the voids left by those seniors, but they’re also making sure the team’s most inexperienced players get the guidance they need.

“We’ve got new people coming in, so we want to show them how Scotland really works on the inside,” said Jason Romero Jr., a standout defensive end who missed the team’s playoff run last year because of a neck injury.

Scotland’s defense was integral in helping the Scots earn four playoff victories last season, including a 28-0 win against Sandhills Athletic Conference foe Seventy-First in the 4A East Regional. Several key members of that defensive unit, including Romero and rising senior linebacker Nick Callahan, are returning this year.

Callahan, who recently earned all-conference honors while helping Scotland’s baseball team win the SAC tournament championship, said he’s been using the spring practices as a chance to get back in football shape.

“There’s a lot more running and a lot more physicality (than in baseball),” Callahan said.

Callahan also said he’s excited about what the Scots are capable of on offense.

“We’re going to keep the defense guessing on Friday nights,” Callahan said.

Scotland’s summer workouts begin in June. The Scots’ starters know the entire roster needs to embrace their championship mindset if they want to make another run at the title this year.

“We’re going to bring (the younger players) in and take them under our wing,” Romero said. “You never know when you could get hurt and they have to step in. You want them to have the same intensity as you.”

Fighting Scots finish spring workouts

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

