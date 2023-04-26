Lady Scots center midfielder Valeria Carranza-Rueda (blue) goes for a shot on goal attempt during the Lady Scots soccer team’s season opener against Whiteville on March 1.

LAURINBURG — As an athlete in high school, balancing grades and sports can be a difficult task for many; but, for Lady Scots soccer players Laura Wlodarczak and Valeria Carranza-Rueda, they’ve managed to do both, and have gone beyond that.

Wlodarczak and Carranza-Rueda are both in their senior years at Scotland Early College High School and are in the top 10 of their 2023 graduating class; Wlodarczak carries a 4.7 GPA and Carranza-Rueda holds a 4.3 GPA.

What may be most notable though, is that they’ve known each other since they were 3 years old and have helped one another get to where they are today.

“They’re best friends,” Lady Scots soccer coach Richard Snipes said. “They both hang out with each other and, I think when you have good people around you, you start acting good as well. They’re not a typical teenager; they don’t go out every night and hang out with their friends and stuff like that. They’re at home studying, preparing for their future, because they feel that their future is where they succeed.”

Wlodarczak and Carranza-Rueda have benefited each other in different ways, from the soccer pitch to the classroom. They also look to lift each other up and help one another be the best versions of themselves.

“We help each other out with our strengths and weaknesses,” Wlodarczak said. “If there’s a part that I’m not so strong on, for example, defense; she’s better at defense so I help her with that, or with my shots, she’ll help me with my shots. And it’s the same way with academics. I’m more of a science and math person, I help her out with that, she’s (better with) English and she’s really good at public speaking.”

“We have a form of chemistry,” Carranza-Rueda said. “We read the field the exact same way, we know when we’re gonna do another pass to each other, we know when we’re gonna shoot; we just know how to read each other very well. And that goes for every aspect. When we’re off the field, we’re always discussing soccer, texting each other about plays, sending each other videos, all of that. So it just builds that form of chemistry that on the field and off the field is very important in life.”

Both of them are more than just great soccer players and excellent students, however — they’ve gone above and beyond in their community too.

Wlodarczak and Carranza-Rueda help in different areas within their church and are event coordinators with the Beta Club; Carranza-Rueda is also the Beta Club president.

Carranza-Rueda touched on how volunteer work helps her and Wlodarczak become better leaders, which has translated to the field, as they’re both captains for the Lady Scots soccer team.

“By juggling a busy schedule outside of school, not only with sports…it gives a form of discipline,” Carranza-Rueda said. “I think that helps a lot because soccer is more than just a game.”

On the season, Wlodarczak has compiled 11 goals and a team-high 10 assists for the Lady Scots soccer team, while Carranza-Rueda has totaled a goal and two assists.

Wlodarczak discussed what has helped her and Carranza-Rueda stay motivated out on the field, despite the team accounting for only three wins so far this year.

“Just working with the team, and also my Scotland pride,” Wlodarczak said. “We come out everyday and we (may) lose games, but I’m still proud to be a Scot.

Wlodarczak and Carranza-Rueda will both attend universities in the Triangle after they graduate, as Wlodarczak is set to attend North Carolina in the fall, and Carranza-Rueda will be a part of the Thomas Jefferson Scholars program at N.C. State.

They each described their emotions when they found out they were accepted into their respective universities.

“I was just relieved and really happy because I was kind of thinking about it but I was really in-between (N.C.) State or (North) Carolina,” Wlodarczak said. “But I ended up making my decision with (North) Carolina.”

“I’m gonna be a part of the Thomas Jefferson Scholars program, so I get to double major in nutrition science and philosophy,” Carranza-Rueda said. “Philosophy is my main major but then I get to do nutrition science as my second. It was just very overwhelming because I’ve always wanted to go to N.C. State, I got into Chapel Hill, but I thought I had a better opportunity to grow at N.C. State because of the resources they have. Just very grateful overall.”

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @BrandonHSports.