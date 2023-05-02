LAURINBURG — The Scotland baseball team (14-7, 6-6 Sandhills Athletic Conference) celebrated senior night and pulled out a 3-2 in over the Richmond Raiders (12-10, 6-6 SAC) Monday night, amid the decision earlier in the day from Scotland High School to relieve Ricky Schattauer as Scotland’s head baseball coach at the end of the season.

The Scots scored the game’s first two runs in the first inning, before the Raiders put up one in the second. Another score by the Raiders in the fourth tied the game at 2-2 but the Scots put up the, eventual, game-winning run in the fifth.

Luke Taylor, Alex Hatcher, and Garrett Sellers scored a run each for the Scots, and Garrett Manning and Eli McCoy had the only two hits; Manning was the only player to record an RBI, finishing with two.

Blane Wagner led the Scots to victory on the bump, allowing two runs on eight hits with three walks and three strikeouts in six innings pitched; Hatcher pitched an inning of relief, recording two strikeouts, which came in the seventh inning.

Richmond’s Landon Taylor and Zaviar Lowry scored a run each, and Taylor and Camron Seagraves collected two hits apiece to lead the Raiders; Ashton Phifer and James Eason each had an RBI.

Seagraves took the loss for the Raiders, allowing one earned run on two hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched.

Cadyn Graves, Dylan Tucker, Turner Bounds, Micah Clark, Taylor, Hatcher, Wagner, and McCoy, Scotland’s eight seniors, were all celebrated and honored before the start of the game.

The Scots will be the No. 4 seed for the SAC tournament and will play at Pinecrest Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in the second round.

Lady Scots soccer shutout by Pinecrest

The Lady Scots soccer team (3-9-1, 2-8 Sandhills Athletic Conference) fell 9-0 to the Pinecrest Patriots (13-4, 10-0 SAC) Monday night in Laurinburg.

The Lady Scots were down 8-0 at halftime and just six minutes into the second half, the Patriots scored another goal, which ended the game.